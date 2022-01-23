Republic Day 2022: Security Beefed Up In J&K, Forces Remain On High Alert

Ahead of India's 73rd Republic Day celebrations, security has been beefed up in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure smooth and peaceful functions across the region and to thwart any nefarious plans by terrorists.

A top-ranking officer told Republic Media Network that from Kashmir to Pathankot, security forces are on high alert to thwart any possible terror attempts by miscreants as intel inputs suggest the possibility of terrorist attacks during the important occasion. The official added that India's soldiers - from Army, Police to CRPF and other security agencies - are ready to deal with every kind of pressure and to make unsuccessful the plans of terrorists and miscreants.

Republic Day 2022: Security measures beefed up in J&K

The top-ranked police officer told Republic that security forces, ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, are conducting routine cordon and search operations in parts of Kashmir. The officer informed that CCTV cameras have been installed in different markets to monitor the overall situation and security forces are keeping an eye open for the possible movement of terrorists through drone cameras.

As part of the security measures, identity cards and vehicles are being searched by Jammu and Kashmir police and Central Reserve Police personnel on all major highways, including Kupwara-Srinagar and Baramula-Srinagar.

In the southern part of Kashmir, security forces have started random checking of vehicles and passengers at different locations in order to maintain a peaceful environment during Republic Day.

Republic Media Network has also learnt that the deployment of security personnel in the southern region have been strengthened. A top security official while speaking to Republic, said, "Ahead of Republic Day, borders across the Kashmir division are being monitored keenly by alert and brave jawans to foil every activity of the terrorists."

The officer added that night patrolling and area domination is also being conducted in the places where inputs of suspicious activities have been received.