Republic Day 2022: UP Bags Best Tableau Award, Maharashtra Wins Popular Choice Honour

With the presentation of the spiritual city of Varanasi showcasing the recently-inaugurated Kashi, Vishwanath Dham, Uttar Pradesh has been selected as the best state tableau of Republic Day parade 2022. Maharashtra has won in the popular choice category while Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been named as the best marching contingent among Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), informed the Defence Ministry.

Republic Day 2022 awards: Best tableaux and marching contingents

Ministry of Education & Ministry of Civil Aviation declared joint winners among Ministries

Department of Posts tops online voting

Indian Navy chosen as best marching contingent among the Services

Indian Air Force wins in the popular choice category

How were the awards decided?

Three panels of judges were appointed for assessing the performance of marching contingents from the three Services, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)/other Auxiliary forces and tableaux from various States/Union Territories (UTs) and Central Ministries/Departments.

On the basis of the assessment of the panels, the Indian Navy marching contingent has been adjudged as the best marching contingent among the three Services.

Uttar Pradesh & Maharashtra tableau

The state float in its centre had depicted a model of the ancient Kashi Vishwanath temple, the structures of which are said to have been built by Holkar Queen, Ahilyabai Holkar, around 1780. The accompanying song played with it also extolled the new corridor and how it had provided a direct link of the temple with the river Ganga for devotees.

In the front of the tableau, the state's achievements through skill development and employment via One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, which is based on the new micro, small and medium enterprise policy and industrial development policy of the state government.

#LIVE on #ProudToBeIndian | Uttar Pradesh Tableau on display at Rajpath presenting the divine Kashi Vishwanath temple



Tune in to watch: https://t.co/3AdouQWfxw pic.twitter.com/xzOW3iJYmV — Republic (@republic) January 26, 2022

The Indian giant squirrel found in the Sahyadri mountains, a new spider species named after Mumbai policeman Tukaram Ombale, who captured terrorist Ajmal Kasab during the 26/11 attack, featured in the tableau of Maharashtra that was a part of the Republic Day parade.

The Maharashtra tableau had depicted five bio-diversity symbols of the state that include the state animal 'Shekru' or the Indian giant squirrel, the state bird 'Hariyal', state butterfly 'Blue Mormon', state flower 'Jarul' and the state tree 'Mango'.