Republic Day 2023: India's 74-year Journey As A Constitutional Republic In Pictures

Indian soldiers offering gun salute at Delhi's Old Fort during Republic Day celebrations in 1950.
A group of dancers from West Bengal performing the Lama Dance during Republic Day celebrations in 1956.
A cultural tableau with youngsters on board spreading the message of youth and development during the Republic Day parade, 1952.
A tableau from Madhya Pradesh representing Mahatma Gandhi's ashram at Sevagram in Maharashtra on January 26, 1956.
An aerial view of the Indian parliament showing crowd gathered during the Republic Day celebrations in 1952.
India's first female IPS officer Kiran Bedi leading the Republic Day parade on Januar 26, 1975.
Guest of Honour President Sukarno of Indonesia for India's first Republic Day celebrations in 1950 photographed with PM Jawaharlal Nehru.
UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee on january 26, 2017.
A contingent of the Border Security Force (BSF) participates in the Republic Day parade in 2017.
Tableux of Goa, Odisha among others showcase their cultural heritage during Republic Day parade on January 26, 2020.