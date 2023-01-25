Last Updated:

Republic Day 2023: India's 74-year Journey As A Constitutional Republic In Pictures

India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on January 26 it was on this day the Constitution was adopted in 1950 replacing the Government of India Act 1935.

Harsh Vardhan
Image: PIB

Indian Army jawans preparing for Republic Day parade at Delhi Old Fort on January 26, 1950.

Image: PIB

The Indian airforce performing the flypast over Old Fort in Delhi on January 26, 1950.  

Image: PIB

Indian soldiers offering gun salute at Delhi's Old Fort during Republic Day celebrations in 1950. 

Image: PIB

President Rajendra Prasad saluting the Indian flag while on the stage on Republic Day in 1950.

Image: photodivision.gov.in

A group of dancers from West Bengal performing the Lama Dance during Republic Day celebrations in 1956. 

Image: photodivision.gov.in

A cultural tableau with youngsters on board spreading the message of youth and development during the Republic Day parade, 1952.

Image: photodivision.gov.in

A tableau from Madhya Pradesh representing Mahatma Gandhi's ashram at Sevagram in Maharashtra on January 26, 1956. 

Image: Twitter/@IndianDiplomacy

An aerial view of the Indian parliament showing crowd gathered during the Republic Day celebrations in 1952. 

Image: photodivision.gov.in

A crowd of Indians gathered to watch the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, 1952. 

Image: Facebook/@Kiran Bedi

India's first female IPS officer Kiran Bedi leading the Republic Day parade on Januar 26, 1975. 

Image: Twitter/@IndianDiplomacy

Queen Elizabeth II of United Kingdom being welcomed as Chief Guest at Republic Day in 1961. 

Image: Twitter/@IndianDiplomacy

Guest of Honour President Sukarno of Indonesia for India's first Republic Day celebrations in 1950 photographed with PM Jawaharlal Nehru. 

Image: PTI

A regiment of Assam contingent marching during Republic Day parade on January 26, 2016.

Image: PTI

Indian Air force fighter jets performing a fly past during Republic Day celebrations in 2016.

Image: PTI

UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee on january 26, 2017.

Image: PTI

A contingent of the Border Security Force (BSF) participates in the Republic Day parade in 2017. 

Image: PTI

Tableux of Goa, Odisha among others showcase their cultural heritage during Republic Day parade on January 26, 2020.

Image: Twitter/@narendramodi

Indian Army putting on a show of strength at the Republic Day parade during the celebrations in 2022. 

