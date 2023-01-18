Republic Day 2023: Celebrations To Begin With Homage Ceremony At War Memorial

As the 74th Republic day nears, it was informed that the celebrations on January 26, would begin with the Homage Ceremony at the National War Memorial, stated a press release. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the country in paying homage to those who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of their duties.

Thereafter, the proceeding of the Republic Day Parade at Kartavyapath will commence with the unfurling of the National Flag by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

IAF is the lead service this year

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is the lead service this year. At a press interaction in New Delhi, the Indian Air Force unveiled a model of the IAF tableau that will be showcased during the January 26 parade. The tableau was defined as-- 'a rotating globe placed on the tableau highlights the IAF's expanded reach whereby it has been able to render humanitarian aid across borders, as also flying exercise conducted with Air Forces of Friendly Foreign Countries'.

Republic day parade flypast has been divided into two parts. The first part will have the Prachand formation followed by Tiranga, Dhwaj, Rudra, and Baaz formations. Then there will be the Tangail formation, Vajraang formation, followed by Garuda, Netra, Bheem, Amrit, Trishul, and Vijay formations.

Around 50 planes and helicopters, including the fighter jets like Rafale, Sukhoi 30MKI, MiG 29, and Jaguar will be showcased at the event for the first time.

144 air warriors' contingent to march on tunes like 'Sound Barriers'

The marching contingent of IAF for the Republic Day parade will be led by a woman officer of the Indian Air Force, Sqn Ldr Sindhu Reddy. Comprising four officers and 144 air warriors marching in a box formation, the contingent will be led by Sqn Ldr Reddy, along with three supernumerary officers — Flt Lt Ayush Agarwal, Flt Lt Tanuj Mailk and Flt Lt Pradhan Nikhil.

The marching tunes for the contingent will be played by the Air Force Band contingent consisting of 72 musicians and three drum majors. The band led by Warrant Ashok Kumar would play the famous martial tune, ‘Sound Barrier’ composed by MWO J.A. George V.S.M., and Ladakoo composed by Flt Lt L.S. Rupachandra while the contingent marches past the President.

The IAF won the Best Marching Contingent trophy in the years 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2020. The award of the Best Marching Contingent in the popular choice category in 2022 was also won by it.