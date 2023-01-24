Republic Day 2023: Delhi Metro To Give Tickets Without A Fee To Invitees On January 26

On Republic Day, January 26, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will issue coupons to those attending Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path that will let them travel to three metro stations Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, and Mandi House without any cost.

The information was posted on the official Twitter handle of DMRC where it was written, "In order to facilitate people who are in possession of bonafide e-Invitation Cards/e-Tickets for attending the 74th Republic Day ceremony on 26th January 2023 at Kartavya Path, Delhi Metro will issue tickets (coupons) to them from its Metro stations across network free of cost."

In order to facilitate people who are in possession of bonafide e-Invitation Cards/e-Tickets for attending the 74th Republic Day ceremony on 26th January 2023 at Kartavya Path, Delhi Metro will issue tickets (coupons) to them from its Metro stations across network free of cost. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 23, 2023

Coupons can be taken from any Metro station

On Monday, DMRC said the people who will be attending the event can collect their coupons from any metro station after showing their e-invitation card/e-ticket to the function.

"E-invitation card/e-ticket holders can collect tickets from Metro station from where they intend to travel by showing their bonafide e-invitation card/e-ticket. They can then exit from Central Secretariat/Udyog Bhawan/Mandi House Metro only to reach the R-Day venue at Kartvya Path."

E-invitation card/e-ticket holders can collect tickets from Metro station from where they intend to travel by showing their bonafide e-invitation card/e-ticket. They can then exit from Central Secretariat/Udyog Bhawan/Mandi House Metro only to reach R-Day venue at Kartvya Path. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 23, 2023



DMRC on Twitter said, "After the conclusion of the R-Day ceremony, these e-invitation card/e-ticket holders can again get entry from Central Secretariat or Udyog Bhawan or Mandi House Metro station only and exit from originating Metro station of the Delhi Metro by showing the same ticket (coupon).

After the conclusion of the R-Day ceremony, these e-invitation card/e-ticket holders can again get entry from Central Secretariat or Udyog Bhawan or Mandi House Metro station only and exit from originating Metro station of the Delhi Metro by showing the same ticket (coupon). — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 23, 2023

Coupons to be available from 4:30 AM to 8:00 AM on 26 January

The coupons will be made available from 4:30 AM to 8:00 AM and people would be able to leave only till 2:00 PM on the day of Republic Day celebrations.

"These tickets (coupons) will be issued for travel between 04:30 AM and 08:00 AM only on 26th January 2023. However, exit through these tickets(coupons) will be allowed till 02:00 PM on 26th January 2023."

These tickets (coupons) will be issued for travel between 04:30 AM and 08:00 AM only on 26th January,2023. However, exit through these tickets(coupons) will be allowed till 02:00 PM on 26th January, 2023. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 23, 2023



Attendees have been advised to carry a government-issued photo Identity card to be presented before the Metro official while taking the ticket.