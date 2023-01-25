Republic Day 2023: Delhi Police Issue Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Parade; Check Here

As a part of the precautionary measures, on the eve of the Republic Day, Delhi police issued a public advisory to notify the nearest police officials about any suspicious thing or people, including a traffic advisory to ensure the smooth passage of the 73rd Republic Day parade on the refurbished and renamed Kartavya path.

“Republic Day will be celebrated on 26th January 2023. The parade will start at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed to Red Fort ground. There will be a related function at India gate at 9.30 am. There would be elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions in place for smooth conduct of the Parade along the route,” Delhi Traffic Police stated.

Traffic advisory

As per the advisory, Kartavya Path will be closed from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on January 25, until the completion of the parade. No cross traffic on the Kartavya Path from 10 pm on January 25 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the parade is over.

No traffic will be allowed on the C Hexagon-India Gate from 9.15 am on January 26 till the parade crosses Tilak Marg. Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg will also have traffic restrictions from 10.30 am on January 26.

The following routes have been suggested for the public, by the police to avoid traffic. “People are requested to plan their journey in advance and keep sufficient time in hand to avoid inconvenience,” the advisory stated.

Delhi police also advised the people to report any suspicious thing or people movement to the nearest police officials. Moreover under certain restrictive measures, the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms has been prohibited.

Image: PTI