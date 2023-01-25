Republic Day 2023: DMRC Issues Advisory; Know Operational Timings And Closed Stations

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations in the nation's capital on January 26, security measures have been tightened. The Delhi police and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have issued guidelines in the wake of the Republic Day Parade on Thursday.

The Republic Day parade is scheduled to begin at 10 am from Vijay Chowk and then head to the Red Fort.

DMRC Guidelines

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued an advisory for all metro passengers on Republic Day 2023, notifying that a number of metro stations will be closed on January 26 during the parade.

Additionally, parking lots for the Delhi Metro will be closed from 6 am on January 25 to 2 pm on January 26, in accordance with the security measures established by the Delhi police. Once the Republic Day 2023 security in the capital is lowered following the parade, the parking lots will be accessible, it noted.

In an official statement, DMRC said, "The services on Line-2 (HUDA City Center–Samaypur Badli) of the Delhi Metro will be partially regulated on Wednesday, the 26th of January, 2022 (Republic Day). This is being done as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations as per the instructions of the Delhi Police."

Additionally, the entry and exit gates at Udyog Bhavan and Central Secretariat on the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line would be closed from the start of revenue services until 12:00 noon. Entry and exit at the Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations would be prohibited between the hours of 8:45 am and 12:00 pm due to security measures.