Republic Day 2023: Dress Rehearsals Of Military Tattoo Ahead Of Jan 26 Celebrations; WATCH

Ahead of Republic Day, a complete dress rehearsal of the Military Tattoo which will be held on January 23 and 24 at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in New Delhi, was performed.

A Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance Festival ‘Aadi Shaurya - Parv Parakram Ka’ will be organised as part of the Republic Day Celebrations 2023. This will mark the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

#WATCH | Full dress rehearsals of Military Tattoo performed ahead of Republic Day Parade in Delhi pic.twitter.com/RC4BR6ROlL — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2023

The two-day celebration will depict both, the military strength and the ethnic beauty of tribal India.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda said, "It is a unique initiative which has been taken to celebrate Parakram Diwas on the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose."

Union Minister Munda added that it will be a combination of a display of Military Tattoo and tribal dance forms showcasing 'Adi Shaurya.' He said that Adi Shaurya or 'Parv Parakram ka' takes culture with courage together to leave a strong impact and urged the citizens to visit JLN Stadium on January 23 and 24 to see amazing Tribal Dance forms of different parts of the nation in the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

The program will consist of a Military Tattoo comprising Paramotor Gliding, Hot Air Balloon, Horse Show, Motor Cycle Display, Air Warrior Drill, Navy Band and one hour of traditional dance performances such as Khukhri Dance, Gatka, Mallakhamb, Kalaripaytu, Thangta by various tribal artists. Also, the grand finale performance will be given by prominent singer Kailash Kher.

The motive behind the two-day festival is to remember the sacrifices of the country’s warriors and also celebrate India's rich and cultural heritage which makes it unique.

The event is jointly conducted by the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, with Indian Coast Guard as the coordinating agency.