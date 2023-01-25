Republic Day 2023: How India Chooses Its Chief Guest? Why Invitation Is Crucial

The chief guest this year for the 74th Republic Day of India is Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who arrived in India on Tuesday.

However, there are a whole lot of factors that are being put into consideration while choosing the chief guest for Republic Day but the process for this begins six months before the grand day.

The most crucial factor to choose the chief guest is the type of relationship between India and the country that is being considered. The invitation to be the chief guest for India's Republic Day parade is the most important symbol of friendship between India and the country from where the invitee is.

Also, factors such as political, commercial, military, and economic interests are very important aspects for India before making the final decision. This occasion helps the Minister of External Affairs to strengthen their ties with the country from where the chief guest belongs in all such aspects.

Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) factor for choosing chief guest for parade

Another very important factor for consideration of the chief guest has been the association with the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) that commenced in the late 1950s and early 1960s. NAM was a crucial international political movement of the newly decolonised countries to stay away from the squabbles of the Cold War and help each other's countries in developing and growing.

The first chief guest of India for the Republic Day parade was President Sukarno of Indonesia who came in 1950 and he was also one among the members who began NAM.

Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was welcomed by President and PM

Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was welcomed by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. El-Sisi is the chief guest of India's Republic Day celebrations on January 26. Egypt's President is on a four-day visit to India from January 24 to 27.

Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrived in Delhi on Tuesday with five ministers and top Egyptian officials. This is the first time that Egypt President has been invited as the chief guest on India’s Republic Day.

Before becoming the President of Egypt in 2014, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the nation’s military chief and defence minister. He became President of Egypt after succeeding Md Morse and winning the national election of 2014.