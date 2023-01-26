Republic Day 2023: Kerala, Maharashtra And Karnataka Present The Tableaux Of 'Nari Shakti'

On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala presented the tableau of Nari Shakti and Folk Traditions on Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

States' Nari Shakti Tableau

The tableau of Maharashtra was based on the theme of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, showcasing feminine power as well as the intangible heritage of the Temple style and folk art of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra

Karnataka showcased the achievements of three women achievers who have brought glory to Karnataka, namely, Sulagitti Narasamma, Vriksha Maate Tulsi Gowda Halakki and Salumarada Timmakka.

Karnataka

On the other hand, Kerala presented the tableau of Nari Shakti and Folk Traditions of women empowerment that includes Kalaripayattu, a martial art with more than 2,000 years of history, percussion, and tribal traditions.The tractor further portrayed Karthyayani Amma, the winner of Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2020, who top scored the literacy examination at the age of 96.

Kerala

Shortlisted days after exclusion

After massive uproar over the exclusion of Karnataka tableaux in the Republic Day Parade, the Centre overturned its decision and shortlisted its proposal on January 12.

Through a letter to the Chief Secretary of Karnataka, the Ministry of Defence informed of the 'Nari Shakti' themed tableau depicting women power being shortlisted by the government for participating in the Parade on January 26.

Egyptian military contingent march

Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the president of Egypt, and the chief guest at India's 74th Republic Day celebrations brought his military contingent with him to march alongside the other contingents of the Indian armed forces.

On the Kartavya Path, the Egyptian military force initially marched towards the saluting dais. El-Sisi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were joined by the Army personnel.