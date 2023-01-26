Republic Day 2023: Latest Additions To India’s Military Prowess Displayed At Kartavya Path

As India celebrates the 74th Republic Day today, January 26, with a spectacular parade at the Kartavya Path, the latest additions of defence assets and the country’s indigenous military prowess were on full display. The Republic Day parade, which began at around 10:30 AM included a unique mix of the country’s cultural diversity and military prowess, depicting India’s growing self-reliance and indigenous capabilities.

Amongst the many firsts during this year’s Republic Day celebrations, the traditional 21-gun salute was given with the indigenously developed 105-mm Indian Field Guns, also known as Dhanush (Howitzer). Produced by Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited, Dhanush replaces the vintage 25-pounder gun, indicating the nation's growth in ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in the field of defence manufacturing.

India Army Assets

The first contingent of the Indian Army was led by Captain Raizada Shaurya Bali of the 61 Cavalry regiment, the only serving active Horse Cavalry Regiment in the world. Notably, the Indian Army was represented by a flypast by Advanced Light Helicopters (ALHs) of the Army Aviation Corps. Classified as a utility helicopter, the ALH-Dhruv is an indigenous feat accomplished by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Image: DRDO (Arjun MBT)

Furthermore, India’s Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun was also displayed at the parade. The third generation MBT, Arjun has been developed for the Indian Army by DRDO’s Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE).

The third-generation fire-and-forget, anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) NAG Missile System (NAMIS) also graced the Kartavya Path with its presence. Having a single-shot hit probability of up to 90% and a maintenance-free shelf life of up to 10 years, the NAG Missile System was designed by the DRDO while Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) is the manufacturer. Other indigenous attractions included DRDO’s Infantry Combat Vehicle BMP-2 SARATH, Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle (QRFV) developed by Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), K-9 Vajra Self-Propelled Howitzer Gun built by L&T with South Korean technology.

Adding to Indian Army’s indigenous prowess, the BrahMos and Akash missile systems were also displayed at the Republic Day parade in addition to new generation equipment Mobile Microwave Node & Mobile Network Centre.

Indian Navy Assets

Comprising 144 young sailors and led by Lt Commander Disha Amrith, the Indian Navy contingent was followed by the Naval Tableau. Themed ‘Indian Navy – Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Proof’, the tableau showcased the multi-dimensional capabilities of the Indian Navy and displayed indigenously designed and built naval assets under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign.

Image: Twitter/@indiannavy (INS Vagir)

The main section of the tableau displayed additions to the Indian Navy under the ‘Make-in-India’ initiative. A model of the latest indigenously-developed Nilgiri-class ship was displayed with a HAL Dhruv helicopter deploying marine commandos (MARCOS). The ship has been developed under the partnership of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) and the Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE).

Meanwhile, models of the recently inducted indigenous Kalvari-class submarines were depicted on either side of the tableau. The latest and the fourth Kalvari-class submarine, INS Vagir was commissioned into service of the Indian Navy on January 23, 2023. The rear section of the naval tableau displayed models of autonomous unmanned systems being developed indigenously under the iDEX-Sprint Challenge.

Indian Air Force Assets

The marching contingent of the Indian Air Force was led by Sqn Leader Sindhu Reddy and comprised 144 air warriors. Notably, the Indian Air Force tableau was designed on the theme ‘Indian Air Force Power Beyond Boundaries’.

Image: Twitter/@DefencePROPalam (HAL Tejas)

One of the main attractions of the Indian Air Force amid the 74th Republic Day Parade was the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas MK-II designed and manufactured indigenously by Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) respectively. The latest addition to Indian Air Force’s combat rotorcraft prowess, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand was also displayed. The C-295 transport aircraft and the Airborne Early Warning & Control aircraft NETRA also represented the IAF at the parade. Furthermore, a team of GARUD Commandos of the Indian Air Force displayed the latest combat gear with laser designation equipment and specialist weapons.

DRDO’s indigenous prowess displayed

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which has graced the nation’s defence sector with countless indigenous assets, based its theme on ‘Securing Nation with Effective Surveillance, Communication and Neutralising Threats’.

Divided into four parts, the first part of the DRDO tableau displayed Underwater Surveillance Platforms including the Ushus-2 sonar system for submarines and the Low-Frequency Dunking sonar for helicopter launch surveillance. Additionally, the Humsa series of sonars for ships was also displayed.

The second categorisation of the tableau consisted of Land Surveillance, Communication and Neutralising platforms showcasing D4 counter-drone systems. The drone system is capable of performing real-time tracking, search, detection, and neutralisation of targets. Furthermore, the tableau displayed two units of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile Weapon System. Additionally, Missile Launcher Vehicles and Battery Multifunction Radar were also displayed.

The third part of DRDO’s tableau showcased TAPAS BH Medium Altitude Long Endurance UAV and Aerial Surveillance and Communication platforms Airborne Early Warning and Control System. The fourth and rear part of the tableau represented its Research Activities through a semiconductor R&D facility.

Meanwhile, an indigenously-developed Wheeled Armored Platform (WhAP) was also displayed by the DRDO during the 74th Republic Day parade on the Kartavya Path. The modular 8X8 wheeled combat platform was carried on a 70-ton Trailer.