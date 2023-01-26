Republic Day 2023: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Martyrs At National War Memorial In Delhi

Leading the nation in paying homage to the fallen soldiers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day paid tribute to the martyrs at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. PM Modi arrived at the National War Memorial on Thursday, January 26, donning an orange and yellow safa.

#RepublicDay2023 | PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to the martyrs at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries who saluted the bravehearts who fought for the nation's safety and security. Soon after paying homage to the martyrs, PM Modi penned his remarks in the digital Visitor's Book of the National War Memorial.

PM Modi wishes nation on Republic Day

Extending his greeting to the citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the nation and said that the 74th Republic Day is special because we are celebrating it during the Amrit Mahotsav of India's independence. The Prime Minister also urged the citizens to work together to fulfill the aspirations of freedom fighters.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote, “PM Modi tweeted and said, "Many wishes for Republic Day. This time, this occasion is also special because we are celebrating it during the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. We wish to move ahead unitedly to make the dreams of the great freedom fighters of the country come true. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians!"