Republic Day 2023: Security Tightened In Delhi Ahead Of Mega Celebration

Security in Delhi has been beefed up ahead of the 74th Republic Day, to ensure a peaceful celebration on January 26. Vigilance has been increased over reports of threats from anti-social elements, ANI reported. The Delhi Police Commissioner, through an order issued on Monday, said, "some criminal and anti-social elements inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations."

This comes after Delhi police apprehended two terrorists in Delhi who had links with some foreign terror organisations.

65,000 people to attend the Republic Day parade

As per the Delhi police, at least 65,000 people will attend the Republic Day Parade. Only pass-holders and ticket buyers will be allowed entry.



For the Republic Day parade, about 6,000 jawans have been deployed for security, which includes paramilitary forces, and NSG apart from Delhi Police. Also, 150 CCTV cameras will be monitoring the Kartavya Path.



The high-rise structures near the Kartavya Path and parade routes have been closed. Entry of heavy trucks into Delhi will be prohibited from Wednesday night. This time, big vehicles will not be permitted to access the Ring Road or go in the direction of New Delhi.

Only vehicles with passes will be given access to these areas.

As per the Delhi police, about 30,000 people could travel by Metro to watch the parade.