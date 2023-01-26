Republic Day: 26 Delhi Police Personnel Awarded Service Medals

Twenty-six personnel of Delhi Police have been conferred Police Medals for Gallantry, President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Republic Day, an official statement said on Wednesday.

"A total of 26 officers and men of Delhi Police have been conferred Police Medals for their services, that is, seven Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG), two President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 17 Police Medal for Meritorious Service, on the occasion of 2023 Republic Day," it said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Lalit Mohan Negi, Inspector Pradeep Kumar (now ACP), sub inspectors Sunder Gautam, Shamsher Singh and Raghuveer Singh, assistant sub inspectors Manoj Bhati and Shajad Khan, have been awarded the Police Medals for Gallantry, it said.

On February 17, 2020, police got a tip-off and a team of Special Cell comprising ACP Negi and three others intercepted a motorcycle and hit it on its right side. The wanted criminals managed to got off their bike and started firing at the police party. The bullets hit Negi and sub-inspectors Sunder Gautam, Raghubir and Shamsher Singh.

The two criminals were also injured in cross-firing and were declared brought dead at the hospital. Alipur police station SHO Pardeep Kumar Paliwal, along with his team, intervened and tried to pacify protestors at Singhu border on January 29, 2021. Some locals from nearby villages at Singhu border had come to negotiate with the protestors in order to vacate the border as they were facing problems in their day-to-day life due to highway blockade.

The SHO was attacked with a sword by a protestor but the officer managed to overpower him and took his sword. Paliwal got as many as 54 stitches, it said.

Joint Commissioner of Police Prem Nath and ACP Sunita Sharma received President's Police Medal (PPM) for distinguished service.

Sharma has been the SHO of the first crime against women police station at Nanakpura. With her strenuous efforts, the self defence wing of Delhi Police has won Limca Book of records consecutively for two years 2017 and 2018 for imparting self defence skills to school/college going girls and working women, it said.

ACPs Satvinder Singh, Mukesh Rathi and Jasvinder Kaur, inspectors Narender Kumar Sharma, Jasvinder Kaur, Kuldeep Singh, Shiv Charan Meena, Jawed Husain and Nirmal Kumar, sub-inspectors Jai Bhagwan, Vinay Kumar, Rajindra Kumar, Satender Kumar, Rajendra Kumar Sharma, Savita and Rohitasva; and head constable Mala Ram have received the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, the statement added.

