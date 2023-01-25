Republic Day: 48 CRPF Personnel Gets Gallantry Awards For Dedicated Service

On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, 48 CRPF personnel are being selected for a maximum of 48 Gallantry Awards and 901 police officials have received awards.

Police medal for Gallantry given to 140 personnel



Also, the Police medal for Gallantry (PMG) has been provided to 140 and 93 have been given the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) has been awarded to 668 Police personnel.



80 personnel from Left Wing Extremism-affected areas and 45 personnel from Jammu and Kashmir region have received the majority of the 140 Gallantry Awards.



48 members of the Central Reserve Force (CRPF) received Gallantry awards, followed by 31 members of the Maharashtra police, 25 personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir police, nine members of the Jharkhand Police, seven members of the Delhi Police, seven members of the Chhattisgarh Police, and seven members of the Border Security Force (BSF), with the remaining members coming from other states, Union Territories (UTs), and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Medals of appreciation for police



The Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) is given for remarkable bravery in the preservation of life and property, or curbing crime and also for arresting miscreants. The police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) is provided for their dedicated service and President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) is awarded to personnel for their distinguished record in Police Service.



(With input from ANI)