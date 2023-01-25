Republic Day: A Look At The History And Significance Of January 26 & All You Need To Know

India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on January 26 it was on this day the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950, making India a republic and replacing the Government of India Act 1935 as the governing document of India.

Republic Day history and significance

After India gained independence from British rule, the Constituent Assembly of India was elected to establish the Constitution of India. The Constitution was passed on November 26, 1949, and came into effect on January 26, 1950. The Drafting Committee that made the Constitution of India was headed by Dr BR Ambedkar and members included Alladi Krishnaswami Ayyar, N Gopalaswami, KM Munshi, Mohammad Saadulla, BL Mitter and DP Khaitan.

The major Republic Day celebrations are held in the national capital, New Delhi, at the Kartavya Path before the President of India where a grand parade is held featuring a display of India's cultural and military heritage. The significance of the day is to commemorate the Indian Constitution as the supreme law of the country and to honour the country's military and cultural legacy.

Republic Day is also celebrated in state capitals and other cities across India, with parades, patriotic songs, and cultural performances. Schools and colleges also hold special programs to commemorate this day.

Republic Day celebrations are not just limited to India but it is also celebrated by the Indian diaspora. Indian embassies and consulates organise flag-hoisting ceremonies and cultural programs to mark the occasion.

Republic Day 2023

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the Chief Guest at the 2023 Republic Day parade. The government said that this year's parade will be a unique mix of the country’s military prowess and cultural diversity, depicting India’s growing indigenous capabilities, Nari Shakti and emergence of a ‘New India’.

As per tradition, the Tricolour will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. Amongst the many new, the 21-gun salute will be given with 105-mm Indian Field Guns, replacing the vintage 25-pounder gun in the lines of the country's 'Aatmanirbharta' initiative.

The celebrations will also include tableaux display by the States and Central Ministries/Departments, cultural performances, acrobatic motorcycle rides and a fly-past, besides Beating the Retreat ceremony at the Vijay Chowk and PM’s NCC rally.

"Many new events are being organised as part of the Republic Day celebrations this year. These include Military Tattoo & Tribal dance festival; Veer Gatha 2.0; the second edition of Vande Bharatam dance competition; performances of Military & Coast Guard bands at the National War Memorial; an All-India School Band Competition at the NWM; a Drone Show and projection mapping during Beating the Retreat ceremony," the government said.