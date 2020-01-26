Republic Day: Akash Weapon System, TTS Displayed In Full Splendour At The Grand Parade

The magnificent Republic Day parade ceremony held at Rajpath on January 26, witnessed the showcasing of India's military might in full glory. The Akash weapon system and the Transportable Satellite Terminal (TTS) were displayed in all its splendour during the grand parade.

Akash weapon system is the first indigenously developed air defence system capable of firing short-range surface to air missiles, against the enemy platform. In a show of military might, the TTS vehicles of the Signal Corps was also displayed at the parade.

Among them, some of the weapons displayed on the occasion were - Dhanush Gun System and K-9 Vajra T that is a self-propelled gun, Sarvatra bridge system.

The Republic Day parade commenced at 10:00 am with a traditional 21-gun salute which included a flypast by MI-17 and RUDRA armed helicopters.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the fallen soldiers at the newly built National War Memorial in Delhi before participating in the Republic Day celebrations.

Indian Air Force Tableau at the parade

A deeply meaningful Indian Air Force Tableau represented the rise of India's technology, along with its economic prowess, on Sunday at the Republic Day parade.

Among the various battalions, floats, heavy equipment, artillery and firepower on display at the iconic event at Rajpath, the IAF demonstrated its modernisation intent, showcasing what the air force in the near future could look like.

The float, in one go, contained five systems that could form the backbone of India's air-superiority for the foreseeable future and was also followed by one particular high-profile system that would give India the edge in space.

The float themed 'Cutting Edge' contained scale models Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (TLC), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Astra missile system, Akash missile system, and the Rafale MMRCA.

