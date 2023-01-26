Republic Day: Beating Retreat Ceremony And Cultural Celebrations At Hussainiwala Border

As India celebrated the 74th Republic Day on Thursday, Republic TV exclusively reported from Hussainwala Border in Punjab's Ferozpur where the beating retreat ceremony was conducted.

In the evening, the cultural festival, as well as the retreat ceremony, was conducted on the border and people gathered there in huge crowds to witness the acts by the performers and the forces.

The sound of patriotic songs in the air, raised the feeling of patriotism among the audience, and all the actions of the BSF heroes were appreciated by claps, which also provided a boost to the morale of the heroes, and also provided them with the feeling of honour. It is to be noted that the retreat ceremony has remained to be routine for years.

India celebrates the 74th Republic Day

On Thursday India celebrated its 74th Republic Day where 23 tableaux, 17 from states and Union Territories, and six from ministries and departments rolled on the Kartavya Path in Delhi. The tableaux represented the rich and cultural heritage of the nation.

Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was Chief Guest

Also, this year Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the chief guest for the 74th Republic Day. He is on a four-day visit to India from January 24 to 27.

After the grand ceremony, he was also thanked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gracing the 2023 Republic Day celebrations. Taking to Twitter, he said, "I am grateful to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for gracing this year’s Republic Day celebrations with his august presence."