Republic Day Celebrations LIVE | ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ Evoked Great Response: President

"The G20 presidency is an opportunity to promote democracy and multilateralism & the right forum for shaping a better world & a better future. Under India’s leadership, I'm sure, G20 will be able to further enhance its efforts to build a more equitable &sustainable world order," President Murmu.
Addressing her first Republic Day address, President Droupadi Murmu said, "I commend the roles of farmers, workers, scientists and engineers whose combined strength enables our country to live up to the spirit of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan'. I appreciate every citizen who contributes to the nation’s progress."
"Our languages have not divided but united India. Under Mahatma Gandhi's leadership, our aim was to get independence and also establish a society on Indian values," President Droupadi Murmu during her first Republic Day eve address.
President Droupadi Murmu says UN has recognised 2024 as the international year of millets. People will be better off by improving their food habits.
India is encouraging solar energy and electric vehicles. Developed nations need to help developing nations obtain technology to create a balance between development and environment. We need to look at nature with respect: President Droupadi Murmu in her Republic Day eve address.
India's G20 presidency is an important responsibility. It is an opportunity to great a better future. I am sure India will contribute to bringing stability to the world, says President Droupadi Murmu in her Republic Day eve address.
President Droupadi Murmu says gender equality is no longer a slogan. If half of the population gets the opportunity to build the nation, there is nothing we can't achieve, she said on her Republic Day eve address.
Appreciating the efforts of the central government, President Murmu said, "India has been among the fastest-growing major economies. This has been made possible by timely and proactive interventions from the government. ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, has evoked a great response among people at large."
"India will always remain grateful to Dr BR Ambedkar, who headed the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, and thus had a critical part in giving it the final shape," said President Droupadi Murmu.
Continuing the tradition of presidential address on the eve of Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu is addressing the nation.
"When we celebrate Republic Day, we celebrate what we have achieved, together, as a nation," said President Droupadi Murmu while addressing the nation.
India is all set to mark its 74th Republic Day on January 26. The celebrations of the grand day will begin with President Draupadi Murmu unfurling the national flag on Kartavaya Path, formerly known as Rajpath.
After this, several cultural programmes and events will be held showcasing the rich and diverse cultural heritage of the country.
President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on Wednesday on the eve of the 74th Republic Day.
"The address will be broadcasted from 7 pm on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and will be telecasted over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.