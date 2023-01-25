Republic Day Celebrations LIVE | ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ Evoked Great Response: President

Appreciating the efforts of the central government, President Murmu said, "India has been among the fastest-growing major economies. This has been made possible by timely and proactive interventions from the government. ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, has evoked a great response among people at large."

