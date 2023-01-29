Republic Day Celebrations End With Electrifying Beating Retreat Ceremony Amid Delhi Rains

The four-day-long celebrations of the 74th Republic Day ended with the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony which was organised at New Delhi's Vijay Chowk on January 29. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh among other officials including Army chiefs. This year's Beating Retreat ceremony was extra special as several Army bands performed dozens of patriotic songs despite rain lashing the national capital.

The wet weather, however, did not allow the biggest drone show to date, in which 3,500 indigenous drones by Botlabs Dynamics were planned to put on a visual treat.

Highlights from the Beating Retreat ceremony

Despite the chilly weather mixed with rain, the music bands of the Army, Navy, Air Force, State Police, and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) performed 29 patriotic songs and captivated the audience with their tunes. The ceremony began with President Murmu arriving at Vijay Chowk and she was received by PM Modi and others. After the national anthem, the Army bands with pipes and drums started their performances with tunes of "Almora," "Kedar Nath," "Sangam Dur," "Queen of Satpura," "Bhagirathi," and "Konkan Sundari".

While the IAF band played songs like ‘Aprajey Arjun’, ‘Charkha’, ‘Vayu Shakti’, ‘Swadeshi’, while ‘Ekla Cholo Re’, ‘Hum Taiyyar Hai’, the band of Indian Navy grabbed everyone's attention with 'Jai Bharati'. All this was enjoyed by the spectators in Delhi who flocked to the Vijay Chowk wearing raincoats amid a drizzle. The spectators were also treated with a light show which illuminated the Rashtrapati Bhawan in tricolour. PM Modi shared a few pictures from the Beating Retreat ceremony showing glimpses of the electrifying ending of the Republic Day celebrations.

Unfortunately, the drone show was cancelled due to bad weather despite extensive preparations for the biggest event planned to date. Luckily, another drone show was organised a day before the closing ceremony visuals of which are going viral on social media. The ceremony also ended with the National Anthem, following which President Murmu departed from Vijay Chowk while PM Modi and the Defence Minister with others saw her off.