Republic Day: Col Tushar Joshi Talks About Anti-terrorist Ops During Akshardham Attack

On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, Colonel Tushar Joshi talked about the 14-hour long operation during the terrorist attack at Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, where he eliminated two terrorists. In the incident, 33 people lost their lives and 80 persons were injured. During an interview with Republic TV, Colonel Joshi stated that when duty calls he doesn't think of death. He also said that the safety of the nation matters to him the most.

Colonel Joshi said that there were two terrorists, one of them was killed by a headshot. He said that the gravity of the attack was enormous and when they got the message that something was happening in Akshardham, they reached Gandhinagar where he was handed over the operation. He said that the difficult part was to find the terrorist. They had to open speculative fire to bring the terrorists out. A terrorist escaped from a toilet and hit inside the premises of a nursery. However, they spotted him and jumped over a wall to get to the nursery and throw grenades and then fire. But as they fired, the terrorist also fired and this time, Surjan Singh Bhandari was hit.

Col Joshi & his team lost Surjan Singh Bhandari

Colonel Tushar Joshi continued by saying that after that, Durga Prasad Dimri joined him. They jumped over the wall and kept on firing at the terrorist. He further expressed that they managed to eliminate the terrorist, but in the fight, they lost Surjan Singh Bhandari. They then began searching for the second terrorist, who had taken 18-19 civilians hostage. He claims that he had to play with the psychology of the terrorist, and passed on the order to not fire and they went silent for 15-20 minutes.

After a while, Colonel Joshi got the information from his sniper that the terrorist came out with a lady who was taken hostage. He said that he informed the spinner about taking a clear headshot and go for it if he was able to. The sniper then told him that he couldn't kill him from that distance. Soon the terrorist went inside again.

Col Joshi expresses he was frustrated as they didn't know how long the anti-terrorist operation would take

Colonel Tushar Joshi said that he was frustrated as he didn't know how long he would have to wait for this operation to end. The exposure of the second terrorist was noticed as he came out of an auditorium with an old man. Colonel Joshi then immediately informed the sniper that they will have to do it this time and make it happen in a single shot. They got to it and went in front of the terrorist at a distance of just 5 to 6 meters away, gave a headshot right in between his eyes and eliminated him. Joshi claimed that even today, talking about this gives him goosebumps. He concluded by saying that citizens need to be vigilant everywhere and people have to take responsibility.

Image: Republic World