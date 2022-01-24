Republic Day: Delhi Police Mandates COVID Vaccination For Parade Attendees; Issues SOPs

Two days ahead of Republic Day, Delhi Police issued guidelines considering the COVID-19 situation in the national capital and added that people attending the Republic Day parade must be fully vaccinated against the virus and children below 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the function. A set of guidelines issued by the police further added that people will have to adhere to all COVID-protocols, such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, at the programme on Rajpath on January 26.

Delhi police step up measures ahead of Republic Day:

#DelhiPolice requests all the visitors to the #RepublicDay2022 celebration to follow #COVID-19 appropriate behaviours and co-operate with the security staff.@CPDelhi pic.twitter.com/7GbLMKTHJB — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) January 23, 2022

In another tweet, the security officials also requested citizens to cooperate with the security checks.

Delhi Commissioner of Police (CP) Rakesh Asthana on Sunday, January 23, also briefed media regarding preparations for the security arrangements across Delhi in view of Republic Day.

"He informed that for the security of the ceremony, elaborate arrangements have been made by the Delhi police side," added the Twitter handle.

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

The National Capital on Sunday reported 9,197 fresh Coronavirus cases and 34 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 13.32 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. The health bulletin showed 69,022 COVID tests were conducted in the capital the previous day. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been declining after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain and officials have maintained that most patients had comorbidities, such as cancer, liver or kidney diseases, and the virus wasn't the primary reason for deaths this time. There are 15,411 beds for patients in Delhi hospitals and 2,424 (15.73 per cent) of them are occupied.

The bulletin stated that the number of COVID patients in hospitals has dropped from 2,624 on January 19 to 2,342. Currently, 164 patients are on ventilator support. There are 54,246 active cases of the virus in the capital. Of these, 42,438 patients are recovering in home isolation, it said. Jain had earlier said that the danger of the virus has subsided in the national capital and the situation is "quite under control".

Indian Army unveils new elements of Republic Day Parade

Meanwhile, Major General Alok Kakkar on Sunday enumerated various new elements involving the Indian Army and forces in the upcoming celebrations. Listing out the hierarchy of the much-awaited parade by the Indian Army, he mentioned there will be a segment on laser projection too.

During an Indian Army press briefing, Major General Kakkar asserted, "AVSM GOC Gen VK Sharma and myself Major General Alok Kakkar will lead the parade, Chief of staff Delhi area will be second in command. We will be followed by two Param Vir Chakra recipients Captain Joginder Singh and Subedar Ashok Kumar."