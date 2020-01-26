Republic Day: DPIIT's 'Startup India' Tableau Depicts Birth & Implementation Of Ideas

As India celebrated its 71st Republic Day at Delhi's Rajpath on January 26, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) took out a tableau themed around the 'Startup India' scheme which is a flagship initiative of the Government of India.

"The tableau of Startup India is built on the theme 'Startups: Reach for the Sky'. It showcases various stages of the lifecycle of a startup and the all-round support provided by the Government in this journey. The tableau depicts how ideas come to life and how the innovations that emerge positively affect the lives of the citizens of India," the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade said in a press note.

READ | 'Goa Is Chilled': Twitterati Reacts To Goa's R-Day Tableau 'Guitarist Frog' Mascot

About the 'Startup India' tableau

The front portion of the tableau depicted a creative mind, full of ideas to solve real-world problems. The leaves of the 'Startup India Tree' in the middle represented various kinds of support provided to startups. The staircase denoted the stages of growth — proving a concept, creating a prototype, preparing a business plan, building a team, launching into markets and eventually scaling up.

READ | Gujarat Republic Day Tableau At Rajpath Displays Architectural Wonder 'Rani Ki Vav'

The wheel at the rear depicted varied sectors of the economy where Indian entities have driven economic growth and created employment opportunities at large scale. The map of India represented the growth of the startup movement, steadily reaching the semi-urban and rural areas. The wheel and the map together depicted the width and the depth of the Startup India movement in the country.

READ | Republic Day: Smiling Water Droplets Escort 'Jal Jeevan' Tableau Of Jal Shakti Ministry

Besides DPIIT, Department of Financial Services, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, NDRF Ministry of Home Affairs, CPWD Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and Ministry of Shipping also participated in the Republic Day parade.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been a part of the occasion, celebrating along with Chief guest Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Home Minister Amit Shah, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Road Transport, Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari were also a part of the occasion at the Raj Ghat.

READ | Republic Day: Karnataka Tableau Highlights 'work Is Worship' Philosophy Of Basaveshwara