Republic Day: Financial Inclusion Theme Highlighted In Finance Ministry's Tableau

As India celebrated its 71st Republic Day at Delhi's Rajpath on January 26, the Finance Ministry showcased its achievements of the financial inclusion drive through a tableau during the Republic Day parade.

The design of the Department of Financial Services (DFS) of the Ministry of Finance was selected and the theme of 'Financial Inclusion' was showcased in the parade. 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana' (PMJDY) was highlighted in the tableau. PMJDY, one of the biggest financial inclusion initiatives in the world, is a National Mission on Financial Inclusion which has an integrated approach to bring about comprehensive financial inclusion and provide banking services to all households in the country.

Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was also a highlight of the tableau. Under PMMY loans up to Rs 10 Lakh are given by Commercial Banks, RRBs, Small Finance Banks, MFIs and NBFCs to the non-corporate, non-farm, small or micro enterprises.

Six Tableaus of various departments

Besides Finance Ministry tableau, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, NDRF Ministry of Home Affairs, CPWD Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and Ministry of Shipping also participated in the Republic Day parade.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been a part of the occasion, celebrating along with Chief guest Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Road Transport, Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were also a part of the Republic Day parade at Raj Ghat.

