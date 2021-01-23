Republic Day Full Dress Parade Rehearsal At New Delhi; Here Are A Few Visuals

Full dress rehearsal for Republic Day commenced on Saturday morning from Vijay Chowk and proceeded to national stadium. Jawans of Army, Navy, and Air Force participated in the rehearsal at National War Memorial.

Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket System, BMP-2, T-90 Bhishma Tank, Bridge Layer Tank, BrahMos cruise missile, Electronic Warfare Equipment System Samvijay and upgraded Schilka Air Defence system are among the weapons which will be showcased by Indian Army during Republic Day celebrations.

On Friday, rehearsals were held at Delhi Cantt ahead of Republic Day parade

Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory

Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory which highlights the parade route, traffic restrictions and alternative routes for commuters. "No traffic allowed on Vijay Chowk till rehearsal is over and no cross traffic allowed on Rajpath intersections," said Delhi Traffic Police. Vehicular movement is prohibited from Vijay Chowk, Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate, Precision Palace, Tilak Marg, Radial Road, C Hexagon to National Stadium at Gate No.1, Rafi Marg, Janpath, Mansingh Road. The advisory has stated that commuters can choose to take any of the following routes in case of unavoidable travel. They are :- Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-IP Flyover-Rajghat, Aurobindo Marg-AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road Dhaula Kuan, Vande Mataram Marg, Shankar Road, Park Street, Bhairo Marg-Mathura Road-Lodhi Road, Snow Khana Chowk, Rani Jhansi Road, Vande Mataram Marg, ISBT, Chandigram Akhara, Mall Road, Azadpur, Panchkuian Road, Connaught Place Outer Circle, Chelmsford Road, Minto Road, Ajmeri Gate, DB Gupta Road, Sheela Cinema Road, Paharganj.

(With ANI Inputs)

