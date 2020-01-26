Republic Day: Lost In Annals Of History, Girish Prabhune Speaks On 'The Chapekar Brothers'

On the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, Girish Prabhune who runs the Krantiveer Chapekar Smarak Samiti spoke about the unsung revolutionary heroes 'The Chapekar brothers' who assassinated the British plague commissioner of Pune, Walter Charles Rand to end his menace of forced stripping and examination of Indians (including women) by British officers in public. His troops forced entry into private homes, destroyed personal possessions and prevented movement of civilians in the city under the grab of controlling plague which had hit the city.

Girish Prabhune speaks to Arnab Goswami

Speaking to Republic TV as part of the special 'Proud To Be Indian' broadcast on Republic Day with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Prabhune spoke about how he restored the Chapekar brother's house and started a library on that place.

"The eldest of the brothers was 29, the second of the brothers was 22 and the youngest was 19 when they were hanged. The brothers took the Bhagavad Gita from Lokmanya Tilak and embraced martyrdom. Another friend who was an accomplice to the three brothers was hanged with them,'' said Prabhune.

Speaking of the sacrifices that have been made by the likes of Chapekar brothers, Lokmanya Tilak, Veer Savarkar, Bhagat Singh, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose which has been undermined in our history, Prabhune said, "It is true that people of the nation think that the Independence struggle was fought only on the basis of non-violence. Yes, Mahatma Gandhi's contribution to the freedom struggle is noteworthy, but there are people much before Chapekar brother's, even before 1857, Umaji Naik who was hanged in Pune, since then the freedom struggle started. From the Battle of Plassey to 1857, there were lakhs of people who sacrificed their lives to revolt against the British, but they find no mention in the history books".

