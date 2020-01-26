Republic Day: 6-yr-old Guinness Fame Drummer Devaagyh Dixit Plays Marvy Beats

On the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, six-year-old drum master Devaagyh Dixit showed his exceptional drumming skills on Republic TV and said he is proud to be an Indian because it's the best country in the world. Devaagyh shared his message for eye donation to help those unfortunate among us. Described by his mother as a born drummer, the young master holds 17 national and eight world records including a Guinness record.

Devaagyh Dixit speaks to Arnab Goswami

Speaking to Republic TV as part of the special 'Proud To Be Indian' broadcast on Republic Day with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Devaagyh Dixit said that he is proud of his country because "it is the best in the world". When asked what other things is he interested in other than drums, he replied, "I like to play lawn tennis and cycling in sports." What followed next was a near-three minute performance with remarkable gusto.

Message to the nation

"I play drums for the kids who are visually impaired. And I say that donating eyes is a noble cause," said Devaagyh Dixit. He also chanted 'Jai Hind' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' with great zeal.

Young master with a wide range of achievements

Devaagyh Dixit is from Lucknow and has made seven world records in playing the drums in a single day and is the only one to do so in Asia. He is known as India's youngest drummer. Devaagyh has been giving performances at both, state and national level events, including the 2019 Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Election Commission's Voting Carnival and Iskcon Auditorium in Delhi. Besides drums, Devaagyh also plays other musical instruments such as the synthesiser, guitar, dambuka, tabla and Cajon.

The young master's proud mother says he made a national record when he was just one year and ten months old by recognizing 51 different modes of transportation within a minute. Devaagyh holds seven national memory records with the India Book of Records. He has made records in categories like most drum beats in a second, most drum beats in a minute, maximum paradiddles in a minute, most drum kicks in a minute, maximum drum rolls in a minute, most drum kicks in a second and fastest 10,000 beats performer.

