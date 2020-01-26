Republic Day: Pak-born Nita Kanwar Shares Her Journey From Sindh To Becoming Tonk Sarpanch

As a part of Republic's third editon of 'Proud to be India', Nita Kanwar shares her journey from Pakistan's Sindh to India, amid the rage against the controversial amended Citizenship Act (CAA). On the nation's 71st Republic Day, a Sarchpanch from Rajasthan's Tonk district, Nita Kanwar elaborates on her hurdles without a valid identification, after migrating to India for marriage. In conversation with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Nita Kanwar shared how she acquired her Indian citizenship after 18 years of marrying an Indian. Elaborating on the troubles, she mentioned how the absence of a citizenship restricted her from travelling. As per India's Citizenship Act, people acquire citizenship after they married to an Indian citizen and who are orinarily resident in the country for seven years.

She said, "I was born in Sindh, I studied in Hyderabad Sindh, but I belong to the Sodha Rajput community, who can't marry in the same community in Pakistan so we have to come to India. There are only Sodha Rajput's in Sindh (Pakistan). For years people have been coming to Rajasthan from Pakistan, and they have been suffering. After coming so many families are suffering, because CAA came just now. They suffer because they have no identity proof, the CAA just came and previously we had to wait for 7 years before applying for citizenship."

READ| Republic Day: Wing Commander Shaliza Dhami explains her stellar journey in the IAF

"So the long process, you can't travel and there are other problems. With CAA, people have appreciated it. It is a hope for us. There are unemployed people. Identity proof is very important in life. We have to face all this. It has been 19 years since I came to India, I got my citizenship four months back. I've got a lot of support from the village. Everybody is taking CAA seriously and happy about it. I'm born in Pakistan, but I'll die India this is the biggest thing. It is an opportunity, I could move anywhere, go anywhere. It was a good feeling," Nita Kanwar added.

Citizenship Amendment Act

Protests and large demonstrations have been erupted across the country against Modi government's amended Citizenship Act and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). The CAA plans to permit Indian citizenship for Hindu, Sikh, Buddhish, Jain, Parsi and Christian minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered the city before December 2014. The Act leaves out Ahmedis and Shia sects from Pakistan who face persecution and does not include other neighbouring countries--Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and others. The Centre has argued saying that all three countries included in the Act are Muslim-majority and thus Muslims are "unlikely to face religious persecution."

The Act that excludes the Muslim community, has been opposed and considered to be a violation of the Indian constitution by critics. There have been widespread protests in the national capital and citizens across the country. Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan governments have passed resolution against CAA in their respective Assembly. West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee is likely to pass the Bill on Monday.

READ| Over 300 celebrities pen open letter opposing CAA/NRC, agree to have stayed 'silent'

READ| BJP's Sambit Patra claims 'insult to Hindu symbol' on Nazi Swastika at Shaheen Bagh poster