Republic Day Parade 2022: Full Dress Rehearsal Today, Traffic Advisory Issued

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, a full dress parade rehearsal is set to happen today, January 23, 2022. The rehearsal will commence from 9.50 AM from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to National Stadium. All participating members of the parade will be present at the rehearsal to perfect the event. Meanwhile, Delhi Police has also issued a traffic advisory in the city amid the same.

Making elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions in place for the smooth conduct of the Republic Day parade full dress rehearsals, the Police issued a point-by-point guideline on Friday. According to the Police guideline, traffic movement at certain roads would be blocked. Bus stations and metro services have also been included in the traffic advisory. The Police had earlier issued a detailed guideline for the public including the ban on the use of drones in the city.

Facilitating smooth passage of the parade, the Police will restrict the movement of traffic on certain roads in the national capital. According to the advisory, the Police had informed that no traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 PM on Jan 22 till the parade rehearsals get over on Jan 23. It also had informed that no cross traffic would be let on Rajpath from 11 PM Jan 22 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till parade rehearsals are over. The Police also informed the closing of C’-Hexagon-India Gate from 9.15 AM on Jan 23 till the entire parade and Tableaux enter the National Stadium.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY-REPUBLIC DAY CELEBRATIONS FULL DRESS REHEARSAL ON 23RD JANUARY 2022 pic.twitter.com/v9FzQER7rn — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 21, 2022

Here are the suggested routes to take instead:

For North to South and vice-versa:

Ring Road Ashram Chowk Sarai Kale Khan I.P. Flyover Rajghat Ring Road

From Madarsa - Lodhi Road ‘T’ point - AurobindoMarg AIIMS Chowk Ring Road DhaulaKuan VandeMatramMarg Shankar Road Park Street or Mandir Marg.

For East to West and vice-versa:

Ring Road - Bhairon Road - Mathura Road - Lodhi Road - AurobindoMarg - AIIMS Chowk - Ring Road - DhaulaKuan - VandeMatramMarg - Shankar Road - Park Street or Mandir Marg.

Ring Road - Boulevard Road - Barf KhanaChowk - Rani Jhansi Flyover - Faiz Road - VandeMatramMarg - R/A Shankar Road.

Ring Road - ISBT - Chandgi Ram Akhara - I.P College - Mall Road - Azadpur - Punjabi Bagh.

For New Delhi Railway Station:

From South Delhi: DhaulaKuan- VandeMatramMarg Panchkuian Road - Outer Circle, Connaught Place - Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side or Minto Road- BhavbhutiMarg for Ajmeri Gate side.

From East Delhi: Boulevard Road via ISBT Bridge - Rani Jhansi Flyover - R/A Jhandewalan D.B. Gupta Road- Sheela Cinema Road- Paharganj Bridge and reach New Delhi Rly Station.

For Old Delhi Railway Station:

From South Delhi: Ring Road - Ashram Chowk - Sarai Kale Khan - Ring Road Rajghat - Ring Road - Chowk Yamuna Bazar - S.P. Mukherjee Marg - Chhatta Rail - Kauria Bridge to reach old Delhi railway station.

Delhi Police also added that the movement of the city bus services from certain points will be blocked during the parade. According to the advisory, bus services from Park Street/UdyanMarg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), R/A Kamla Market, Delhi Sachivalaya (IG Stadium), PragatiMaidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, Tis Hazari Court. Meanwhile, metro services from Kendriya Sachivalaya will be curtailed from 5 AM till 12 noon on January 23, 2022, and Udyog Bhawan from 5 AM till 12 noon on January 23, 2022.

Image: PTI