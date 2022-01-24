Republic Day Parade: How To Register & Book E-Seat To Witness Celebrations; Details Here

As the nation will be celebrating its 72nd Republic Day on January 26, the Republic Day parade this year will be live-streamed on the website - mygov.in. Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the Centre has taken the initiative to invite citizens to watch the live streaming of Republic Day celebrations that will take place at Rajpath, New Delhi.

How to Register

Step I: Go to the official website of MyGov or click here to visit MyGov Website for Registrations to Watch Live Streaming of the Republic Day Parade 2022.

Step II: After clicking the above link, the registration page will open.

Step III: Enter all the details asked for on the registration page, then click the “Get OTP” button.

Step IV: Enter OTP and click on the “Verify OTP” button.

Step V: After clicking the “Verify OTP” link, your certificate is generated.

Step VI: Download this certificate and you can share the same on social media.

Republic Day Parade 2022

Meanwhile, the Republic Day parade this year will not start at the scheduled time of 10 am and will instead begin 30 minutes later at 10.30 am, for the first time in 75 years. According to ANI, a senior police officer said that this year, the Republic Day Parade will commence at 10:30 am. Before the parade begins, homage will be paid to security personnel who lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir, the officer said, adding that the delay is also caused due to the unavoidable COVID-19-related restrictions.

"The parade ceremony will be 90-minutes-long like last year, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial near the India Gate. Later, contingents will March past. Tableaux will be showcased representing cultural diversity, social and economic progress during the parade," the officer had said.

Image: PTI