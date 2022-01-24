Republic Day Parade: How To Register & Book E-Seat To Witness Celebrations; Details Here

Quick links:
Image: PTI
As the nation will be celebrating its 72nd Republic Day on January 26, the Republic Day parade this year will be live-streamed on the website - mygov.in. Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the Centre has taken the initiative to invite citizens to watch the live streaming of Republic Day celebrations that will take place at Rajpath, New Delhi.
Meanwhile, the Republic Day parade this year will not start at the scheduled time of 10 am and will instead begin 30 minutes later at 10.30 am, for the first time in 75 years. According to ANI, a senior police officer said that this year, the Republic Day Parade will commence at 10:30 am. Before the parade begins, homage will be paid to security personnel who lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir, the officer said, adding that the delay is also caused due to the unavoidable COVID-19-related restrictions.
"The parade ceremony will be 90-minutes-long like last year, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial near the India Gate. Later, contingents will March past. Tableaux will be showcased representing cultural diversity, social and economic progress during the parade," the officer had said.