Last Updated:

Republic Day: PM Modi Extends Greetings, Rajnath Singh Prays For 'prosperity Of India'

On the 73rd Republic Day, leaders including PM Modi, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh extended wishes, greetings and wrote inspiring words for the people of India.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Republic Day, PM Modi

Image: PTI


As India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes to the citizens on an auspicious day. PM Modi on early Wednesday wished 'a happy Republic Day' while on Tuesday night, the Prime Minister had congratulated everyone who has been conferred the Padma awards. This year the Republic Day is additionally special as it falls with the 75th year of India's independence and it is being celebrated under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. 

PM Modi's wish on Republic Day:

Home Minister Amit Shah, while wishing countrymen on the occasion of Republic Day also 'bowed to all the soldiers who have dedicated their lives to keep the pride, unity and integrity of the Indian Republic intact.'

"Let us all pledge today to ensure our commitment to the democratic values of freedom. Jai Hind!" wrote Amit Shah. 

READ | 73rd Republic Day celebrations LIVE | Parade to begin 10:30 AM; 25 tableaux on display

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh prays for 'continued progress and prosperity'

"This is an occasion to celebrate our democracy and cherish the ideas and values enshrined in our Constitution," tweeted Rajnath Singh.

Republic Day 2022: Showcasing India’s military might & cultural diversity

Under the theme of ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ this year India is celebrating the 73rd Republic Day with the 75th year of Independence. Several first-time-decision has been taken this year including:

READ | Republic Day 2022: Google celebrates India's 73rd Republic Day with special parade doodle
  • A drone show by 1,000 indigenously developed drones for the ‘Beating the Retreat' ceremony, along with projection mapping.
  • 10 large LED screens - five on each side of Rajpath have been installed and screens will show the live show for the citizens to have a better experience of the parade.
  • -A nationwide flagship programme of NCC ‘Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman’ will be launched to honour the supreme sacrifices of the fallen heroes in defending the nation.
  • -Ten scrolls each of 75 metres in length and 15 ft in height, will be displayed along the Rajpath during the parade. They were prepared during the ‘Kala Kumbh’ event jointly organised by the Ministries of Defence and Culture.
  • For the first time, the Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education organised, a nationwide ‘Veer Gatha’ competition to motivate school students to do projects on gallantry award winners.
READ | Happy Republic Day 2022: Best Republic Day shayaris in Hindi to share with friends, family
READ | Republic Day 2022: Good morning Republic Day wishes, images, greetings and status
READ | Happy Republic Day 2022: Images, GIFs, quotes, messages, wallpaper, background, and cards
Tags: Republic Day, PM Modi, Rajnath Singh
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND