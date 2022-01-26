Republic Day: PM Modi Extends Greetings, Rajnath Singh Prays For 'prosperity Of India'

As India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes to the citizens on an auspicious day. PM Modi on early Wednesday wished 'a happy Republic Day' while on Tuesday night, the Prime Minister had congratulated everyone who has been conferred the Padma awards. This year the Republic Day is additionally special as it falls with the 75th year of India's independence and it is being celebrated under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

PM Modi's wish on Republic Day:

आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!



Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind! #RepublicDay — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2022

Home Minister Amit Shah, while wishing countrymen on the occasion of Republic Day also 'bowed to all the soldiers who have dedicated their lives to keep the pride, unity and integrity of the Indian Republic intact.'

"Let us all pledge today to ensure our commitment to the democratic values of freedom. Jai Hind!" wrote Amit Shah.

सभी को 73वें गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएं।



भारतीय गणतंत्र के गौरव, एकता व अखंडता को अक्षुण्ण बनाए रखने के लिए अपना सर्वस्व अर्पण करने वाले सभी जवानों को नमन करता हूँ।



आइए आज हम सभी स्वाधीनता के लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों के प्रति अपनी प्रतिबद्धता सुनिश्चित करने का संकल्प लें।



जय हिन्द! pic.twitter.com/jujYZVCn3C — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 26, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh prays for 'continued progress and prosperity'

"This is an occasion to celebrate our democracy and cherish the ideas and values enshrined in our Constitution," tweeted Rajnath Singh.

Greetings and warm wishes to the citizens of India on the occasion of 73rd #RepublicDay.



This is an occasion to celebrate our democracy and cherish the ideas and values enshrined in our Constitution.



Praying for the continued progress and prosperity of our country. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 26, 2022

Republic Day 2022: Showcasing India’s military might & cultural diversity

Under the theme of ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ this year India is celebrating the 73rd Republic Day with the 75th year of Independence. Several first-time-decision has been taken this year including: