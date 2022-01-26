Republic Day: RSS Chief Says 'India Spreads Message Of Universal Brotherhood & Peace'

As India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said that India spreads the message of brotherhood, harmony and peace to the rest of the world, while unfurling the Tricolour at Sewa Dham of West Tripura District in Agartala.

At the event, the RSS chief spoke about the significance of Republic Day and India's ancient Ganarajyas where the true sense of democracy used to be depicted through the life and philosophy of the people.

In his speech, Bhagwat said, "India is a peace-loving and peaceful country. India spreads the message of brotherhood, harmony and peace to the rest of the world. India worships nature."

Speaking on the significance of the National Flag, the RSS chief added, "As Bharat has been a spiritual country since old age, the Dharmachakra lying in the middle of our National Flag depicts the importance of socio-cultural philosophy followed and practised by us, the people of India. To establish democracy in true sense in India's present republic system through dignified behaviour and to apply those practised philosophies of ancient Ganarajyas like Baishali, Lichhabi is our determination."

Tallest National Flag unfurled in J&K's Shopian district

Meanwhile, celebrating India's 73rd Republic Day, the Indian Army hoisted a 150-feet-high National Flag in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. Lt Gen DP Pandey, who heads the strategically located XV Corps of the Indian Army in the Kashmir Valley, unfurled the 150-feet Tricolour.

Speaking to the media, Lt Gen Pandey said, "There is much decline in infiltration on the Line of Control this year and there is much decline in recruitment in terrorist ranks in Kashmir valley." As per reports, hundreds of locals participated in the event.

Earlier in September 2021, the tallest flagpole was installed in the Kashmir Valley stadium located in Shopian district as it was worst hit by decades of militancy. It was the efforts of the 44-Rashtriya Rifles personnel who worked hard for 10 days to put the huge structure in place at Batapora stadium in the south Kashmir district.

The Tricolour was also unfurled at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Similarly, Indian Army jawans deployed at LoC in Poonch, too, hoisted the National Flag on Republic Day.

India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day with a grand parade themed 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'- 21 tableaux, tri-service armed forces marching contingents, all-India 'Vande Bharatam' dance and 75-aircraft flypast at Rajpath.