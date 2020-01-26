Republic Day: Smiling Water Droplets Escort 'Jal Jeevan' Tableau Of Jal Shakti Ministry

Among the key attractions of a wondrous Republic Day parade at Rajpath on Sunday was the tableau of the Jal Shakti Ministry where the government's 'Jal Jeevan' mission was depicted. The Jal Jeevan – Har Ghar Jal is a scheme initiated by the government in 2019 with the aim to provide tap water to every rural household by 2024.

The beautifully crafted tableau depicted a large, bronze running water tap which was filling dozens of metal water containers placed in a spherical formation and coloured in the Tricolour. Mascots wore costumes of 'smiling' water droplets and escorted the Tableau while skating. It was one of the most creative and elaborate tableaux on show during the entire parade.

The tableaux of Ministry of Jal Shakti showcases the Government's new initiative #JalJeevanMission which aims at providing #FunctionalHouseholdTapConnection (FHTC) to every rural household by 2024 - 'Har Ghar Jal'.@PMOIndia @gssjodhpur @paramiyer_ pic.twitter.com/iuZzdKEAea — Jal Jeevan Mission (@jaljeevan_) January 26, 2020

Republic Day celebrations

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial at India Gate. Thereafter, the Republic Day parade commenced at 10 am, lasting for 90 minutes. The parade marched from Vijay Chowk to the Red Fort through the traditional route of Rajpath. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was the Chief Guest on this occasion. The parade featured a flypast by all aircraft of the Indian Air Force, display of latest weapons and equipment, 16 marching contingents, 22 tableaus of various states and government departments, winners of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar and a motorcycle display by an all-women team of the CRPF. The all-men Army Signal Corps contingent was led by Captain Tanya Shergill, a unique first in Indian history.

