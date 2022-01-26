Republic Day: Sudarsan Pattnaik Greets Everyone With ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ Sand Art

To mark the 73rd Republic Day of India, Odisha's Sudarsan Pattnaik, who is an international sand artist and Padma Shri Awardee, greeted the nation with his amazing sand work. Taking to the microblogging platform Twitter, Pattnaik shared a picture of his colourful sand art at Puri beach which depicts the Indian map, with the tricolour as well as one pair of hands which is seen to be holding the nation. In the middle of the Indian map, it is written, “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” which literally means, “India is one, the best.”

Along with the image, Pattnaik wrote the caption, “Wishing everyone #HappyRepublicDay One of my previous SandArt at Puri Beach. #RepublicDay”.

Wishing everyone #HappyRepublicDay🇮🇳

Sudarsan Pattnaik's students sand work

Apart from the sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's work, his students also crafted a unique sand art on the beach. The artwork is a blend of history, tradition as well as the future generation. In the student’s sand art, different historical monuments, a tricolour flag along with an Ashok chakra can be seen. Further, it also showcases a woman dancing in a folk form and two faces of a girl and a boy with “73rd Happy Republic Day” written in it.

#HappyRepublicDay🇮🇳

#HappyRepublicDay🇮🇳

Furthermore, a few days earlier on Christmas of 2021, Pattnaik had created a massive sand figure of Santa Claus at the Puri beach with over 5,400 flowers. Sudarsan had adorned the sand Santa Claus using red roses as well as other flowers, along with the inscription "Merry Christmas, Enjoy your Christmas with COVID guidelines."

Odisha's Republic Day 2022 celebration

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Republic Day 2022, Odisha Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal hoisted the Indian National Flag at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in the attendance of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the state level parade. The event had begun at 8:30 in the morning. The BSF was marching in the parade for the first time. The procession was led by 2019 Batch IPS Officer Rohit Verma, who led a total of ten police contingents.

Governor Lal as well as the Chief Minister were greeted at the procession by Development Commissioner PK Jena and Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner SK Priyadarshi. The occasion was also observed by senior IAS, IPS, and IFS officers.

(Image: Twitter/@sudarsansand)