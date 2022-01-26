Republic Day: Tableau Showcase Objectives & Accomplishments Of Ministries At Rajpath

At the outset of the grand 73rd Republic Day celebrations, various Ministries showcased their tableau at the most-awaited parade at Rajpath in the national capital. While few denoted the objective of the Ministry, others put forth the guiding force and accomplishments of their respective departments. The Ministries that showcased their respective tableau were the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Ministry of Textiles, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Culture.

Ministry of Jal Shakti

Ministry of Jal Shakti's Jal Jeevan mission Changing Lives was showcased, as per PM Modi's declaration in August 2019 to eradicate the century-old drudgery faced by lives of rural India, particularly women and children who embark on long journeys to fetch water on a daily basis.

In the tableau, a golden-coloured structure was shaped as 'kalash' (metal pot), with props designed in form of water droplets. On the rear side of the tableau, participants were seeing playing roles of scientists and fitters, who were plumbing water supply to each household in the country.

Moreover, the main objective of the Jal Shakti Mission, which is clean-running tap water in each household, was depicted via a tap-like structure installed over the kalash with flowing water.

Ministry of Law and Justice's 'Ek Mutthi Aasman'

The tableau of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), signified the benefit of resolving disputes via Lok Adalat. An installation of a golden structure shaped as 'Abhay Mudra' depicting the gesture of fearlessness was installed.

In the rear side of the tableau, five fingers depicted the five principles of Lok Adalat, including justice, equity, fair play, defence amongst other legal principles. While fingers were raised one after the other, the base of the structure read- 'accessible', defence, conflict, resolution.

Ministry of Home Affairs

The Ministry's tableau was showcased via CRPF marching contingent comprising of 99 personnel which was led by Asst Commandant Ajay Malik. Valiant soldiers of the Force have performed prodigies of valour equally in pre as well as post-independence periods. The Motto of the CRPF is ‘Service & Loyalty’.

Ministry of Textiles' Shuttling into Future

Showcasing India's strength in textiles, natural fibre sources which have emerged as a global key player in technical textiles, the country's artisans were shown weaving. On the rear side, the textile industry had been depicted with a person donned as a factory or laboratory worker standing amidst silk threads. Notably, a mannequin was erected on the tableau denoting the commercialisation of the Indian fibre markets and the textiles.

Ministry of Civil Aviation's Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN

The tableau showcased Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN. Today, 403 UDAN routes connect 65 underserved/unserved airports, including helicopters and water aerodromes with over 80 lakh beneficiaries. The tableau, shaped like an aircraft, sported individuals dressed like natives of different parts of the country. On the rear side was installed a Buddha's statue depicting the newly-inaugurated Kushinagar International Airport which marked the beginning of a new travel era in the historic city famed for Buddhist pilgrimage.

Ministry of Culture's 'Unity in Diversity'

The 73rd Republic Day celebration at Rajpath echoed the rhythm of 'Unity in Diversity' as 480 Vande Bharatam Nritya Utsav winners from across the country delivered a riveting performance celebrating India. Also, the Ministry's tableau represented the life and exemplary contributions of Sri Aurobindo on the occasion of his 150th birth Anniversary.

Ministry of Education's 'Ved to Metaverse'

It was based on the theme 'Ved to Metaverse' depicting the amalgamation of ancient knowledge traditions, modern technology and the new national education policy of India attracted everyone in the parade. "India's pride will increase from National Education Policy 2020," stated the Ministry while structures aboard the tableau depicted the same motto.