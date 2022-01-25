Republic Day: UK PM Johnson Extends Wishes To People Of India; 'proud Of Our Friendship'

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson extended greetings to the people of India. In a statement released on the eve of Republic Day, Johnson said that the people of the UK and India are connected with the bonds of rich culture and heritage."UK and India are tied by deep bonds that span through the generations and across some of the greatest modern-day challenges we have faced. That is why I want to send my best wishes on behalf of the United Kingdom to the people of India, and to all the British Indians in the UK, on India’s Republic Day."

"As two diverse democracies, I am proud of our strong friendship, demonstrated by the launch of free trade negotiations this month and our partnership manufacturing the Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine. I look forward to fortifying those bonds as we bring our ambitions, people and economies together to prosper for the next 75 years and beyond," added the congratulatory message.

Earlier on Tuesday, Australian PM Scott Morrison extended greetings to the Indian diaspora in Australia on the eve of 73rd Republic Day of India. According to a letter, Morrison stated that it is wonderful co-incidence that Australia shares its national holiday with India - 26 January. He also went on to say there is an “easiness, a natural connection” between the cultures of the two nations, and a “deep friendship”. “Australians call it mateship. Indians call it dosti,” he added.

Republic Day 2022 celebration

Meanwhile, like every year, this year too, Republic Day will be celebrated on a grand scale in the National Capital Delhi. However, the Republic Day parade this year will not start at the scheduled time of 10 am and will instead begin 30 minutes later at 10.30 am, for the first time in 75 years. According to ANI, a senior police officer said that this year, the Republic Day Parade will commence at 10:30 am. Before the parade begins, homage will be paid to security personnel who lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir, the officer said, adding that the delay is also caused due to the unavoidable COVID-19-related restrictions.

Image: ANI/AP/Unsplash