Republic Day Violence: Delhi Police Announces Rs 1 Lakh Reward For Leads On Lakha Sidhana

The Delhi Police has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on information leading to gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana, an alleged conspirator in the January 26 violence that ensued following a tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day.

Sidhana, who has been absconding since the Red Fort violence, has posted several videos on social media, instigating the farmers to intensify their agitation against the Government's agriculture reforms.

In his last video, Sidhana had urged his followers to support Deep Sidhu, who was arrested in the same case, after the police announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh leading to his arrest. Sidhu is accused of inciting violence and leading protesting farmers with their tractors to breach the historic Red Fort, where a religious flag was unfurled by a group of individuals on Republic Day.

READ | Deep Sidhu Taken To Red Fort To Re-enact Scene; 3 More Accused Arrested In R-day Violence

The Special Cell of Delhi Police and its crime branch suspect that Sidhana is hiding at the Singhu or Tikri border protest site, and he is making videos from there. According to the police, he is moving between Haryana and Punjab, visiting his supporters at various protest sites in the states.

Deep Sidhu has also claimed to know Lakha Sidhana but said that there was no prior planning with him before the violence broke out. The Delhi Police has registered a case against Sidhana and others at Kotwali police station of North district.

READ | 'Talk About Farm Laws Later, First Release Deep Sidhu & Others': On-the-run Lakha Sidhana

Republic Day violence

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km, and 46 km respectively. The Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time.

READ | Chakka Jam: Lakha Sidhana Releases Video, Asks Supporters To Gather In Large Numbers

READ | Not Involved In Jan 26 Violence: Lakha Sidhana