Republic Day Violence: Family Of Injured Delhi Police SHO Welcomes Deep Sidhu's Arrest

Kin of Delhi Police SHO Pradeep Paliwal who was attacked by a sword-wielding man at the Singhu border, spoke to Republic Media Network on Tuesday, welcoming Punjabi singer-actor Deep Sidhu's arrest.

"The law will punish him. No one has the guts to disrespect our national flag. We are with the law, whatever they will do will be happy," said the wife of the injured SHO.

The brother of the SHO also welcomed Sidhu's arrest saying, "Whatever happened on January 26, is condemnable, they disrespected the flag on Republic Day. They insulted our police brothers, but still they maintained calm and saved thousands of lives. This does not feel like a farmer protest, it feels like an international conspiracy involving people like Deep Sidhu. I hope that the government ensures that he gets the hardest punishment."

Delhi Police SHO (Alipur) Pradeep Paliwal was injured after a man attacked him with a sword when he attempted to pacify clashes between a group of locals and farmers at the Singhu border. Despite being attacked with a sword, the SHO later went on to protect the assailant from the group of villagers who had come on site to protest against the farmers.

Delhi: Alipur SHO Pradeep Paliwal injured in a clash that broke out at Singhu border where farmers are protesting against #FarmLaws



(Pic source: Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/cfyB9dN45Q — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

Read: AAP Leader Refuses To Believe Delhi Police's Report On Violence, 'It Was Self Defence'

Read: Deep Sidhu, Accused In January 26 Violence Case Arrested: Delhi Police Special Cell

Deep Sidhu arrested

Meanwhile, Deep Sidhu was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday morning from Zirakpur in Punjab after he went missing following the violence at Red Fort. The Punjabi actor-singer has been accused of inciting violence and leading protesting farmers with their tractors to breach the Red Fort, where ultimately religious flags were unfurled. Over the past few weeks, the Delhi Police along with the Special Crime Branch had been conducting raids in Punjab to nab the absconder. Even after he was reported missing, Sidhu regularly uploaded videos on social media via Facebook Lives refuting claims of him being "gaddar" (traitor).

In the Facebook Livestream, Sidhu said, "I am not a gaddar. I didn’t lead people to the Red Fort. This was the decision of the public who had come all the way from Punjab to protest. Nobody was leading them. We hoisted Nishan Sahib at an empty pillar at Red Fort. The National Flag has unfurled high above. We do not fear anyone, and we were fearless during that act because we didn't indulge in violence, we didn't destroy public property, we didn't hit anyone, we didn't involve in any tiff. We just wanted to show the Government that it is a mark our protest in this fight."

Even before the Republic Day violence, the actor had been sent notices by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection to the case registered against Khalistani outfit- Sikhs For Justice under charges of UAPA and sedition.

Read: Who Is Deep Sidhu? Actor-activist accused Of Red Fort Riot Surfaces To Say 'I'm Fearless'

Read: 'Parties Defending Attacker Demoralising': Injured SHO Opens Up On Singhu Border Violence