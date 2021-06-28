Republic Day Violence: Key Accused With Rs 1 Lakh Bounty On Head Arrested From Amritsar

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday arrested key accused in Republic Day violence at Red Fort from Amritsar, Punjab. According to DCP Special Cell Sanjeev Yadav, the man Gurjot Singh had a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head in connection with the Red Fort breach on January 26. After months, he was nabbed from Amritsar on Monday.

One Gurjot Singh who had a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, in connection with the January 26 Red Fort violence case has been arrested from Amritsar, Punjab: Sanjeev Yadav, DCP Special Cell in Delhi pic.twitter.com/a6UvqSyk62 — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2021

Delhi Police files fresh charge sheet

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet over the probe into the Republic Day violence. According to sources, the charge sheet was filed on May 17 before Duty Magistrate Sahil Monga at the Tis Hazari Court and mentions the statements given by several main accused along with evidence collected with respect to the violence. The charge sheet has also named Punjabi actor-turned activist Deep Sidhu and 15 others and has alleged that 'it was a well-planned conspiracy to capture the Red Fort and convert it into the new protest site by farmers.' It also mentioned the data of tractor purchases in Punjab which suggested it was a premeditated attack. All the accused have been directed to appear through video conferencing for the hearing on June 29.

Republic Day violence

After repeated requests from farmers to carry out a 'parallel rally' along with the Republic Day Parade on January 26, the Delhi Police permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three pre-decided routes from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border. The Police mandated that a maximum of 5,000 persons with 5,000 tractors participate in the rally from noon to 5 pm. However, shock gripped the nation as thousands of farmers who had promised to hold a peaceful tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day turned rogue waving swords and sticks and breaking through the barricades of their designated rally route to enter Central Delhi. The anarchy reached a crescendo after protestors breached the Red Fort ramparts, pulling down its gates with their tractors, and planting their religious flag atop its podiums.

