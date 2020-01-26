Republic Day: Here Is How Young Anju Verma Brought A Social Revolution In Haryana

Breaking all barriers of age, seventeen-year-old Anju Verma went on to become the youngest person to start an NGO with an aim to eradicate the exploitation of child rights.

Hailing from Daukatpur in Haryana, Anju Verma has enrolled over 700 students, rescued 46 children employed illegally, and prevented nearly 40 child marriages.

She founded an NGO 'Buland Udaan' at the tender age of 10 years with an aim to make over 70 villages free of child labour. With her marvellous works, the teenager has brought a kind of social revolution in her village.

Hailing from a place which is traditionally regressive, Anju has shattered all taboos and prejudices with her inspiring works. She gave wings to many aspirations, and became a saviour to many.

What inspired Anju Verma?

Anju used education as a tool to improve the social mobility of underprivileged children in her neighbourhood.

Speaking to Republic TV as part of the special 'Proud To Be Indian' broadcast on Republic Day with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Anju Verma said: "I started off the fight alone. I used to visit the families of girls whose parents would not allow their children to school. As I began to learn about child labour in school, I understood that the way girls were treated in my society was wrong."

Undaunted, Anju took the fight for literacy to every household with the support of the village sarpanch. Educating herself first about the right to education, she convinced and even confronted parents in her neighbourhood to send their children to school.

The young changemaker started to inform her neighbours that stopping their children from going to school is illegal and calls for a heavy fine. She also learnt methods to convince the tough neighbours who exercised child marriage and child labour.

On the occasion of Republic Day, Republic TV gives a shout out to Anju Verma and salutes her for her inspiring thoughts and actions.

