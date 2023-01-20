Republic Dialogues Summit: Join Arnab & Economic Experts On A Pre-budget Analysis

Quick links:
Arnab Goswami delivered the closing address thus concluding the first edition of the Republic Dialogues in Pune. Watch his speech below.
In a fireside chat with S Gurumurthy, Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami asked if there are any lessons for Indian corporates and businesses on the issue of 'values' versus 'valuation'. Watch what he has to say.
Watch Arnab and S Gurumurthy discuss how Indian businesses can change the world's corporate management and culture.
"If we see PM Modi's foreign policies, he took over the world by cutting across the usual diplomatic input mechanism; he rather chose to build a direct rapport with the global leaders", S Gurumurthy said.
"Specific understanding of society is the core to understanding economics at large", said S Gurumurthy in a fireside chat with Arnab Goswami.
"It is unfortunate that in liberal democracies only 40% of youth show interest in the election process. Though they want to enjoy liberalism, they are not interested in contributing to it", S Gurumurthy said during his address.
S Gurumurthy speaks on the idea of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' saying that we don't fully understand it yet and that we are yet to decode our own lifestyle.
"Environment is the greatest discourse of the West which has done the greatest damage to the environment till today", S Gurumurthy said.
S Gurumurthy explains how the world was once running on the 'One size fits all model'. Watch.
S Gurumurthy, Editor of Thuglak, delivers the keynote address on India’s position in a changing global order. Watch LIVE below.
In a conversation with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Deepak Bagla said that the world leaders are fascinated by the growth in India's entrepreneurship and its potential. He said that people at one of the Davos meeting were amazed where India stands in terms of gender participation.
Deepak Bagla, CEO of Invest India joined Republic Dialogues from Davos, the venue for the World Economic Forum meeting. "There has been a lot of confidence in the global investing community which is what we are witnessing and the interests they have shown in India", Bagla said. "It is interesting to see how the trust and faith in India's leadership in geopolitics have increased manifold over India's COVID management & over how India's growth momentum didn't suffer a setback".
"There is a misconception that if Rupee depreciates, the export will go up. But export can go up only if there is a demand outside the country", Dr. Pattnaik said explaining what drives exports for a country.
"In one word if I have to say what is Indian economy's strength, it is resilience", Dr. Ranjit Kumar Pattnaik said during the second session explaining how we addressed the rising inflation when compared to the rest of the world.
Kavita Chacko (Chief Economist, Edelweiss Wealth Management) and Dr. Ranjit Kumar Pattnaik (Professor, Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Pune) began the second session 'India's Economic Present & Future: A Swot Analysis'.
"Community response to working mothers is leading to many women in today's time hesitating to have kids", Prof Shamika Ravi said.
#RepublicDialogues | Community response to working mothers is leading to many women in today's time hesitating to have kids: Prof Dr @ShamikaRavi on how supporting working mothers can add to nation's economic growth- https://t.co/rudEHBMMW2 pic.twitter.com/oHbFoYW7ij— Republic (@republic) January 20, 2023
"The adoption of technology is a must for the growth of Indian businesses. It is high time, the economic discussion should be much more than only finance", Prof Shamika Ravi said during the discussion.
"If India were to become a USD 26 trillion economy by 2047, we need to be able to ensure we have anywhere between 6-8 actually 10% of economic growth rate", Founder and CEO JetSynthesys Rajan Navani said.
Rajan Navani, founder & CEO JetSynthesys, joined Prof. Ravi for a Q&A session and discuss the upcoming budget presentation.
"Unemployment rate for the highly educated youth is very high. Youth have to start taking risks; here comes why Startup India-like initiatives have a lot of prominence in today's time", Prof. Shamika Ravi.
"Our growth potential is enormous. Not only economically, but we are also growing as a society. Despite COVID pandemic, India is one of the brightest parts", Dr. Shamika Ravi.
Shamika Ravi, Vice President, Economic Policy, at ORF, and a former member of the PM Economic Advisory Council began the first session which discusses ‘Structural Reforms 2014-2022. What Lies Ahead'.
"Economically, we might be a few years behind but developmentally we are a lot closer", Ravi said while presenting charts on the economic growth of India when compared to the world and reports showcasing a drop in riots and crime against women in our country. India has also shown a growth in food security as food imports have dropped suggesting our country is now fully self sufficient.
In his opening address, Arnab said that India will be USD 26 trillion by 2047 and the per capita income will increase six-fold. "I am so excited that this will happen in my lifetime", he said. He also quoted chief economics commentator of the Financial Times, Martin Wolf who at the WEF summit in Davos said "it is overwhelmingly certain that India will be the fastest growing of the big economies and its very big".
"I feel a crying need when I look into the screen and the camera I feel like I am speaking to the people. One reason is to move Republic outside of Mumbai. India is growing, and I thought there must be driving this. We should contribute to the growth story. And therefore we wanted to start the conclave. I am excited about the economy panel today", Arnab said.
"We have with us former members of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council who has also been the director of Brookings. She's going to be presenting a paper on the SWOT analysis of the Indian economy. So all in all about four to five hours very packed conversations this morning leading up to lunch"- Arnab Goswami
"We have economists who will be giving us an idea of what could be in the mind of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, what could be the easy things for her to do, what's going to be difficult and what's going to be the consequences for the people", Abhishek Kapoor, Senior Executive Editor.
As India steps up for a larger global role, watch economists, thinkers, and policymakers join Republic for a SWOT analysis of the Indian economy.
The stage is set for the Republic Dialogues Summit ahead of the live stream that starts at 9:45 am on Republic's official YouTube channel.