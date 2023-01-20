Last Updated:

Republic Dialogues Summit: Join Arnab & Economic Experts On A Pre-budget Analysis

Republic Media Network is hosting the Dialogues Summit which will see several economic experts assemble to deliver keynote addresses. Among the guests are economists, thinkers and policymakers who will join Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for a pre-budget analysis of the Indian economy starting at 10 am. Tune in for live updates.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Republic Dialogues
pointer
14:28 IST, January 20th 2023
Arnab delivers closing address of Republic Dialogues, 'The journey has just begun'

Arnab Goswami delivered the closing address thus concluding the first edition of the Republic Dialogues in Pune. Watch his speech below. 

 

pointer
14:15 IST, January 20th 2023
S Gurumurthy shares lessons for Indian corporates and businesses

In a fireside chat with S Gurumurthy, Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami asked if there are any lessons for Indian corporates and businesses on the issue of 'values' versus 'valuation'. Watch what he has to say.

 

pointer
14:04 IST, January 20th 2023
Indian businesses can change global culture: S Gurumurthy

Watch Arnab and S Gurumurthy discuss how Indian businesses can change the world's corporate management and culture. 

 

pointer
13:53 IST, January 20th 2023
S Gurumurthy discusses PM Narendra Modi's diplomacy

"If we see PM Modi's foreign policies, he took over the world by cutting across the usual diplomatic input mechanism; he rather chose to build a direct rapport with the global leaders", S Gurumurthy said.

 

pointer
13:53 IST, January 20th 2023
S Gurumurthy on the key to understanding economics

"Specific understanding of society is the core to understanding economics at large", said S Gurumurthy in a fireside chat with Arnab Goswami. 

 

pointer
13:32 IST, January 20th 2023
Watch Arnab in a fireside chat with S Gurumurthy

After concluding his address, S Gurumurthy engages in a fireside chat with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Watch LIVE.

 

pointer
13:29 IST, January 20th 2023
S Gurumurthy speaks on the youth's interest in politics

"It is unfortunate that in liberal democracies only 40% of youth show interest in the election process. Though they want to enjoy liberalism, they are not interested in contributing to it", S Gurumurthy said during his address. 

 

pointer
13:15 IST, January 20th 2023
'We don't understand the idea of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam': S Gurumurthy

S Gurumurthy speaks on the idea of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' saying that we don't fully understand it yet and that we are yet to decode our own lifestyle.

pointer
12:57 IST, January 20th 2023
S Gurumurthy shows a mirror to the west in terms of environmental damage

"Environment is the greatest discourse of the West which has done the greatest damage to the environment till today", S Gurumurthy said. 

 

pointer
12:46 IST, January 20th 2023
S Gurumurthy on how the world was turned into a 'One size fits all' model

S Gurumurthy explains how the world was once running on the 'One size fits all model'. Watch.

 

pointer
12:35 IST, January 20th 2023
S Gurumurthy steps up for keynote address

S Gurumurthy, Editor of Thuglak, delivers the keynote address on India’s position in a changing global order. Watch LIVE below.

pointer
12:26 IST, January 20th 2023
Deepak Bagla tells Arnab how the world looks at a new India

In a conversation with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Deepak Bagla said that the world leaders are fascinated by the growth in India's entrepreneurship and its potential. He said that people at one of the Davos meeting were amazed where India stands in terms of gender participation. 

pointer
12:12 IST, January 20th 2023
Deepak Bagla, CEO of Invest India joins Republic Dialogues from Davos

Deepak Bagla, CEO of Invest India joined Republic Dialogues from Davos, the venue for the World Economic Forum meeting. "There has been a lot of confidence in the global investing community which is what we are witnessing and the interests they have shown in India", Bagla said. "It is interesting to see how the trust and faith in India's leadership in geopolitics have increased manifold over India's COVID management & over how India's growth momentum didn't suffer a setback".

 

pointer
12:07 IST, January 20th 2023
Dr. Pattnaik on the factors behind high exports

"There is a misconception that if Rupee depreciates, the export will go up. But export can go up only if there is a demand outside the country", Dr. Pattnaik said explaining what drives exports for a country. 

 

pointer
11:59 IST, January 20th 2023
Dr. Ranjit Kumar Pattnaik talks about India's 'resilient' economy

"In one word if I have to say what is Indian economy's strength, it is resilience",  Dr. Ranjit Kumar Pattnaik said during the second session explaining how we addressed the rising inflation when compared to the rest of the world. 

pointer
11:52 IST, January 20th 2023
Session 2 begins with Kavita Chacko and Dr. Ranjit Kumar Pattnaik

Kavita Chacko (Chief Economist, Edelweiss Wealth Management) and Dr. Ranjit Kumar Pattnaik (Professor, Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Pune) began the second session 'India's Economic Present & Future: A Swot Analysis'.

 

pointer
11:47 IST, January 20th 2023
Shamika Ravi shares insight into how mothers can contribute to India's economy

"Community response to working mothers is leading to many women in today's time hesitating to have kids", Prof Shamika Ravi said. 

 

pointer
11:39 IST, January 20th 2023
Women have changed the landscape of democracy: Prof. Shamika Ravi
pointer
11:27 IST, January 20th 2023
'Adoption of technology is a must'

"The adoption of technology is a must for the growth of Indian businesses. It is high time, the economic discussion should be much more than only finance", Prof Shamika Ravi said during the discussion. 

pointer
11:20 IST, January 20th 2023
'India needs to maintain 10% growth rate to become $26 trillion economy by 2047'

"If India were to become a USD 26 trillion economy by 2047, we need to be able to ensure we have anywhere between 6-8 actually 10% of economic growth rate", Founder and CEO JetSynthesys Rajan Navani said. 

 

pointer
11:16 IST, January 20th 2023
Rajan Navani joins Prof Shamika Ravi for Q&A session

Rajan Navani, founder & CEO JetSynthesys, joined Prof. Ravi for a Q&A session and discuss the upcoming budget presentation. 

pointer
11:07 IST, January 20th 2023
Why startups have lot of prominence

"Unemployment rate for the highly educated youth is very high. Youth have to start taking risks; here comes why Startup India-like initiatives have a lot of prominence in today's time", Prof. Shamika Ravi. 

 

pointer
10:59 IST, January 20th 2023
'Our growth potential is enormous'

"Our growth potential is enormous. Not only economically, but we are also growing as a society. Despite COVID pandemic, India is one of the brightest parts", Dr. Shamika Ravi.

 

pointer
10:48 IST, January 20th 2023
Session 1 begins with Shamika Ravi's address

Shamika Ravi, Vice President, Economic Policy, at ORF, and a former member of the PM Economic Advisory Council began the first session which discusses ‘Structural Reforms 2014-2022. What Lies Ahead'. 

"Economically, we might be a few years behind but developmentally we are a lot closer", Ravi said while presenting charts on the economic growth of India when compared to the world and reports showcasing a drop in riots and crime against women in our country. India has also shown a growth in food security as food imports have dropped suggesting our country is now fully self sufficient. 

pointer
10:38 IST, January 20th 2023
Arnab shares his excitement about India's 'certain' economic growth

In his opening address, Arnab said that India will be USD 26 trillion by 2047 and the per capita income will increase six-fold. "I am so excited that this will happen in my lifetime", he said. He also quoted chief economics commentator of the Financial Times, Martin Wolf who at the WEF summit in Davos said "it is overwhelmingly certain that India will be the fastest growing of the big economies and its very big".

pointer
10:33 IST, January 20th 2023
Arnab reveals why the Republic Dialogues in the opening address

"I feel a crying need when I look into the screen and the camera I feel like I am speaking to the people. One reason is to move Republic outside of Mumbai. India is growing, and I thought there must be driving this. We should contribute to the growth story. And therefore we wanted to start the conclave. I am excited about the economy panel today", Arnab said.

pointer
10:23 IST, January 20th 2023
Tune in to Republic Dialogues Summit LIVE from Pune

Tune in LIVE for Republic Dialogues Summit.

pointer
10:19 IST, January 20th 2023
Arnab gives insight into what lies ahead

"We have with us former members of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council who has also been the director of Brookings. She's going to be presenting a paper on the SWOT analysis of the Indian economy. So all in all about four to five hours very packed conversations this morning leading up to lunch"- Arnab Goswami

 

pointer
10:07 IST, January 20th 2023
What to expect?

"We have economists who will be giving us an idea of what could be in the mind of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, what could be the easy things for her to do, what's going to be difficult and what's going to be the consequences for the people", Abhishek Kapoor, Senior Executive Editor.

 

pointer
09:44 IST, January 20th 2023
Stage set for the first edition of Republic Dialogues

The stage is set for the Republic Dialogues Summit ahead of the live stream that starts at 9:45 am on Republic's official YouTube channel. 

