Republic Economic Summit: From Ministers To Bankers, Here's The Full List Of Panelists

The second edition of Republic's ‘India Economic Summit’ will put the spotlight on the Indian economy at a juncture when the country is aiming to become a global superpower. This momentous event will be graced by business marvels like Anil Agarwal (Chairman, Vedanta Group), Sanjeev Bhikchandani (Founder & Executive Vice-Chairman, Info Edge), Nikhil Kamath (Co-founder, True Beacon and Zerodha), Sanjiv Chadha (Managing Director and CEO, Bank of Baroda) among others who will ideate on the Indian Economy and its crucial role in shaping the new world order.

Moreover, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde will weigh on collective federalism. Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, shall share his insights on India's growth trajectory. His Cabinet colleagues Nitin Gadkari, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhupender Yadav, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will also convey their views on how the world's largest democracy could achieve invincible heights.

Here is the full list of panelists:

Time Panel Guest 9.55 am 5G for a billion Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw 10.45 am Drive to build a name Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal 10.55 am Young India Inc Pranav Pai, 3one4 Capital

Nikhil Kamath, Zerodha co-founder

Upasana Taku, Mobikwik

Keshav Bhajanka, Century Ply 12 pm In the driver's seat Volvo India MD Kamal Bali

MG Motors MD Rajeev Chaba 12.30 pm Unleashing India Union Minister Piyush Goyal 12.50 pm Banking on India Sanjiv Chadha, Bank of Baroda 1.10 pm Value & Valuation TV Mohandas Pai, Aarin Capital 1.20 pm Investing in New India Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Info Edge

TV Mohandas Pai, Aarin Capital

Anupam Thareja, Phi Capital 2.45 pm Collective Federalism Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde 3.05 pm The Political Will BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia

Former diplomat Pavan Varma

Economist Arun Kumar 3.35 pm Upskilled & Unstoppable Union Minister Bhupender Yadav 4 pm The India Century Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Fortis

Panasonic chairman Manish Sharma

Alok Bansal, Policybazaar.com

Sameer Manchanda, Den Networks

Deepak Bagla, Invest India 5 pm Shaping the India story Suhel Seth in conversation with Amitabh Kant 5.30 pm The thirst to win Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat 5.50 pm Bypassing or surpassing China? Sanjeev Sanyal, Economic Advisory Council 6.10 pm Road to India @100 Union Minister Nitin Gadkari 6.30 pm World's Digital HQs Satya Raghavan, Google

Rajnish Kumar, BharatPe

Digital India and MyGov CEO Abhishek Singh

Moglix MD Sandeep Goel 7 pm The Indian way S Gurumurthy, Author & Columnist 7.30 pm Roadmap 2047 NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer

The India Economic Summit 2021

​The first edition of Republic's ‘India Economic Summit' held in November last year provided answers to pressing questions in the post-COVID world by delving into the dynamics of the Indian economy and engaging in gainful dialogue on the macro and microeconomic picture with some of India's brightest minds. At a time when a new world order has been set in motion and new economic and global partnerships are being formed, it proved to be an ideal platform to ideate on the state of the Indian Economy. Some of the themes of the event included 'The Future is Digital', 'Unicorn Race' and 'The Green Mobility Shift'.