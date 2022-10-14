Last Updated:

Republic Economic Summit: From Ministers To Bankers, Here's The Full List Of Panelists

The second edition of Republic's ‘India Economic Summit’ will be graced by Union Ministers, economists, corporate heads, bankers, entrepreneurs and thinkers.

Republic Economic Summit

The second edition of Republic's ‘India Economic Summit’ will put the spotlight on the Indian economy at a juncture when the country is aiming to become a global superpower. This momentous event will be graced by business marvels like Anil Agarwal (Chairman, Vedanta Group), Sanjeev Bhikchandani (Founder & Executive Vice-Chairman, Info Edge), Nikhil Kamath (Co-founder, True Beacon and Zerodha), Sanjiv Chadha (Managing Director and CEO, Bank of Baroda) among others who will ideate on the Indian Economy and its crucial role in shaping the new world order.

Moreover, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde will weigh on collective federalism. Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, shall share his insights on India's growth trajectory. His Cabinet colleagues Nitin Gadkari, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhupender Yadav, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will also convey their views on how the world's largest democracy could achieve invincible heights. 

Here is the full list of panelists: 

Time Panel Guest
9.55 am 5G for a billion Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
10.45 am Drive to build a name Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal
10.55 am Young India Inc
  • Pranav Pai, 3one4 Capital
  • Nikhil Kamath, Zerodha co-founder
  • Upasana Taku, Mobikwik
  • Keshav Bhajanka, Century Ply
12 pm In the driver's seat
  • Volvo India MD Kamal Bali
  • MG Motors MD Rajeev Chaba
12.30 pm Unleashing India Union Minister Piyush Goyal
12.50 pm Banking on India Sanjiv Chadha, Bank of Baroda
1.10 pm Value & Valuation TV Mohandas Pai, Aarin Capital
1.20 pm Investing in New India
  • Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Info Edge
  • TV Mohandas Pai, Aarin Capital
  • Anupam Thareja, Phi Capital
2.45 pm Collective Federalism Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
3.05 pm The Political Will
  • BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia
  • Former diplomat Pavan Varma
  • Economist Arun Kumar
3.35 pm Upskilled & Unstoppable Union Minister Bhupender Yadav
4 pm The India Century
  • Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Fortis
  • Panasonic chairman Manish Sharma
  • Alok Bansal, Policybazaar.com
  • Sameer Manchanda, Den Networks
  • Deepak Bagla, Invest India
5 pm Shaping the India story Suhel Seth in conversation with Amitabh Kant
5.30 pm The thirst to win Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
5.50 pm Bypassing or surpassing China? Sanjeev Sanyal, Economic Advisory Council
6.10 pm Road to India @100 Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
6.30 pm World's Digital HQs
  • Satya Raghavan, Google
  • Rajnish Kumar, BharatPe
  • Digital India and MyGov CEO Abhishek Singh
  • Moglix MD Sandeep Goel
7 pm The Indian way S Gurumurthy, Author & Columnist
7.30 pm Roadmap 2047

NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer 

The India Economic Summit 2021

​The first edition of Republic's ‘India Economic Summit' held in November last year provided answers to pressing questions in the post-COVID world by delving into the dynamics of the Indian economy and engaging in gainful dialogue on the macro and microeconomic picture with some of India's brightest minds. At a time when a new world order has been set in motion and new economic and global partnerships are being formed, it proved to be an ideal platform to ideate on the state of the Indian Economy. Some of the themes of the event included 'The Future is Digital', 'Unicorn Race' and 'The Green Mobility Shift'.

