Republic Exclusive: Mehul Choksi Claims He Stayed In Antigua Because He Planned A Business

After getting bail from the Dominica court, fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi opened up on the reason behind his shift to Antigua, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Executive editor Rythm Anand Bharadwaj on Thursday. According to Mehul Choksi, he decided to move to Antigua to start a business and the expiry of his US visas had prompted him to settle in the Caribbean nation. He further claimed that thereafter, his health did not allow him to move anywhere else.

"I would have never moved to Antigua. the reason for getting an Antigua passport was nothing else but my travel was heavy and I was planning to start some business. My visas in America were expiring and this was the only official passport I had, hence I came here, there was no other reason. Also, my health required, that I not moving anywhere," Mehul Choksi told Republic TV.

Moreover, the PNB scam accused denied claims that he had escaped from Antigua in May saying that there was no reason for him to flee to Dominica. "Why would I escape? My family was here. If I went anywhere, I was just going for a walk or a dinner, never carried a single thing even a purse," he stated.

Mehul Choksi alleges brutal torture

Speaking about his alleged kidnapping from Antigua to Dominica, Mehul Choksi claimed that he had reportedly lost his life 'twice' en route to Dominica and that he was subjected to electric shocks. Terming it as a bitter experience, Mehul Choksi told Republic Media Network that he was pushed from one boat to another while being taken to Dominica from Jolly Harbour and went on to claim that he was produced in the Court many days after he was allegedly kidnapped. Arguing the charges levelled against him, the fugitive diamantaire also distanced himself from his nephew and PNB scam-accused Nirav Modi and claimed that there were no criminal charges against his company in India.

#ChoksiOnRepublic | The Indian team had reached with papers and this was not required. I was always available to talk: Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi to Republic. Watch here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/PK9o45McPr — Republic (@republic) July 15, 2021

On July 12, Justice Bernie Stephenson of the Dominica High Court granted Mehul Choksi bail based on the medical reports submitted in the court. While seeking bail, the PNB scam accused had attached his medical reports including the CT scan which showed "mildly worsening hematoma".