Republic Exclusive: Cornered Mehul Choksi Distances From Nirav Modi, Laments Crackdown

In a world exclusive, fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi categorically distanced himself from his PNB scam-accused nephew Nirav Modi, while speaking to Republic TV on Thursday. Lamenting at the closure of his company - Gitanjali Group, claimed that there were no criminal cases pending against his 'reputed' firm. Citing that he had announced that his company had no ties with Modi, he lamented the seizure of his properties and his computers by the Indian agencies in connection to the PNB scam. Choksi is currently back in Antigua and Barbuda after receiving bail from the Dominican High Court.

Choksi: 'Not connected to nephew's case'

"There were never any criminal convictions against my company which was a very reputed company. Why did they have to close it down? Why did they have to connect it with my (nephew's case) after the announcement I made. I am not connected to my nephew's case. Even then they took away my properties, my computers, and the entire machinery to operate further. This was all unnecessary. This happened when I was in America for my operation," said Choksi.

Choksi gets bail

On Wednesday, Choksi returned to Antigua and Barbuda after spending 51 days in custody in Dominica on receiving bail from the Dominica High Court based on the medical reports submitted in the court. While seeking bail, the PNB scam accused had attached his medical reports including the CT scan which showed "mildly worsening hematoma". As per the HC order accessed by Republic TV, Choksi was permitted to travel to Antigua and Barbuda for consulting neurologist Dr. Gaden Osbourne and has to inform the court of any change of doctor. Until a doctor certifies the fugitive that he is fit to stand for trial, all proceedings in the illegal entry case pending before the Magistrate's Court will remain adjourned. Choksi has been labelled a 'prohibited immigrant' in Dominica.

Mehul Choksi arrested

Mehul Choksi purportedly went "missing" after going out for dinner in Antigua island on May 23 and could not be traced even though his vehicle was traced in the Jolly Harbour later. Following a yellow notice alert, Dominican authorities arrested Choksi for allegedly illegally entering the country via Toucari Beach. While Choksi sought to be repatriated to Antigua where he enjoys citizenship, Antigua PM Gaston Browne has 'refused' to grant him entry in Antigua and asked the Dominican government to directly deport him to India. An eight-member team of the CBI, the ED, and the Ministry of External Affairs are pursuing the case for Choksi's deportation.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi, have been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the Punjab National Bank (PNB), using letters of undertaking. Owner of the Gitanjali group, a retail jewellery company, Choksi secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018 and India formally sought Choksi's extradition in August 2018. While the UK has ordered Modi's deportation, Choksi is yet to face such heat.