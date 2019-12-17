ON CAMERA: Video Showing Stone Pelting From Inside Jamia Campus Accessed

Two days after the clash between students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and the police, Republic TV on Tuesday has uncovered two videos from Sunday, December 15, exposing the stone-pelting that took place from inside the campus. In the video, a group can be seen pelting stones at a bus. As per sources, the Delhi police have started the investigation. Further sources stated that it was a mob who had started the violence and not the Delhi police.

Earlier on Monday, the Republic TV had exposed a series of videos that pieced together as to what happened at the violent protests in Delhi. While one video revealed a mob of men were selectively targetting government buses, another video exposed AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan giving provocative speeches to incite violence. Moreover, Republic TV has also busted fake news which led to the violence, defaming the police and misusing the students' peaceful anti-CAA protests.

Jamia protests over CAA

The mood in the capital has been tense since buses and police vehicles were set ablaze in an outbreak of violence near Jamia Millia Islamia University, on Sunday. The varsity's students denied involvement, and police action inside the campus later that evening sparked nationwide protests. The police had claimed that the protesters torched DTC buses and a fire tender was damaged. However, the students claimed that the police baton-charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest. In the early hours of Monday, 50 students were released by the police from the Kalkaji police station and the New Friends Colony police station.

What is CAA?

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. The Act was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha during the first term of the PM Narendra Modi government in the Centre.

