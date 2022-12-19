Republic TV on Monday exposed the biggest truth of the Bihar hooch tragedy as it accessed the video of liquor being illegally manufactured in open. This came after several people died in the Saran hooch tragedy, one of the biggest in the state since prohibition was clamped on it in April 2016. Notably, the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government has claimed that liquor has been completely banned in Bihar.

As per the visuals captured by the Republic Media Network, the illegal manufacturing of liquor was being carried out in an open field, close to Patna's Digha flyover. Smog was seen coming out of it. Two men as they spotted the cameras were seen hiding the liquor box and fleeing the area. Reportedly, liquor is also being smuggled from the border area.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bihar Police is currently carrying out raids in the Chapra district to investigate the illegal manufacturing of spurious liquor.

Politics on hooch tragedy

Earlier, Bihar CM Nitish Bihar refused to take any responsibility for the deaths in the Chapra hooch tragedy and reiterated his 'peeyoge toh maroge' remark in the state assembly. Addressing the Bihar assembly, CM Nitish stated, "Deaths due to the consumption of spurious liquor have always been low in Bihar before and after alcohol prohibition. On the other hand, people are dying after drinking spurious liquor where there is no prohibition. Madhya Pradesh is on top. Where it is not there?"

"People died here (in Bihar's Chapra) after consuming spurious liquor. We are advertising it more-- ‘peeyoge toh maroge’ (You will die if you drink)," Nitish Kumar said. "We will tell everyone in Bihar, ‘daru piya to mara’. Don't drink otherwise you will die. We will do more advertisement of this. Will we give compensation to someone who dies after drinking alcohol? There is no question about it... No sympathy should be for those who died after drinking spurious liquor," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said.

While the Opposition has claimed that more than 200 people have lost their lives and the Bihar government is hiding the actual number. They also lambasted the state government for denying compensation to deceased family members as they cited Section 42 of the Excise and Provisions Act of Bihar which states that when a person dies of spurious liquor consumption, Rs 4 lakh compensation has to be provided.