Republic Exposes Pakistan's J&K Terror Plan; Read Details Of 'Lone Wolf' Attacks In India

After a journalism student of Kashmir University named Firdos Ahmed was arrested by the local Jammu & Kashmir police, he exposed that Pakistan has been planning to carry out 'Lone Wolf' attacks in India in an attempt to spread terror in the valley. After further investigation, it was revealed that the journalism student was radicalised by Pakistan through social media to carry our attacks. He was given 3 Chinese pistols, 2 Magazines and a silencer to carry out selective assassinations through the 'Lone Wolf' attack.

It is important to mention here that Pakistan is the same country which had earlier signed an agreement with India on ceasefire regulation and now it is backing such attacks.

Republic accesses information on Pak's Kashmir terror plan

Upon accessing the exclusive details of the investigation, Republic Media Network learnt that after Pakistan failed to give terrorism a local colour, it has now resorted to planning 'Lone Wolf' Attacks. Such attacks by Pakistan pose a double challenge to India because the terrorists who are involved in such attacks are not known ones and they do not coordinate with the local overground network for weapons.

Pakistan has a two-point agenda behind such "Lone Wolf" attacks. First, to evade FATF blacklisting because it will tell the international community that terrorism in Kashmir is localised and not backed by it. The second is that it will continue to say that it wants peace and has now agreed to a ceasefire as well.

Former Jammu & Kashmir Deputy CM on Pak's Kashmir terror plan

Pointing towards Pakistan's newly exposed J&K terrorism plan, former J&K Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta said that Pakistan has been exposed for spreading terrorism frequently. He said, "Even at the international level, Pakistan has faced embarrassment from all countries for spread J&K terrorism and has also been isolated. And it is because of this reason that it does not want to show that it is behind the Kashmir terror plan."

Gupta said that Pakistan has adopted the 'Lone Wolf' attack so that the local terrorists will be able to carry out strikes without being affiliated with any terror outfits.

Defence expert on Pak's 'Lone Wolf' attack plan

Brig, Anil Gupta, who is a retired defence expert while speaking to Republic said that Pakistan on one hand is saying ceasefire, while on the other, it is coming up with new terror tactics. He said, "First Pakistan tried to give terror outfits local names in Kashmir such as TRF, MeM of Al Badr, but now it is planning 'Lone Wolf' attacks. They are radicalising youth online and encouraging them for such attacks in an attempt to save itself from FATF."