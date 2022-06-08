Republic Exposes Route Traffickers Took To Infiltrate Rohingyas & Bangladeshis Into India

Days after National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against six accused in connection with the human trafficking of illegals from Bangladesh and Rohingyas into India, Republic's Investigation found out the route which the accused allegedly took from Bangladesh to Bengaluru via Tripura and Assam.

The traffickers brought Rohingyas and Bangladeshis to Tripura and gave them fake IDs with either Tripura or Assam addresses. After this, infiltrators are taken to Delhi and Bengaluru via train. Shockingly, the racket also allegedly involves minors.

The accused allegedly used to process all the documents of infiltrators before the arrival of those individuals who were being trafficked from Bangladesh. The documents not only include the PAN card, Aadhaar card, and Ration card but also include Passport.

Chargesheet filed against 6 for human trafficking of Rohingyas, Bangladeshis

NIA Special Court on Sunday filed a chargesheet against six accused in the human trafficking case of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis into India. The NIA states, "All the accused were involved in organising human trafficking of Rohingyas & Bangladeshi minor girls & women."

The chargesheet has been filed against six people including mastermind Kumkum Ahmed Choudhury, Ahiya Ahmed Choudhury, Jamaluddin Choudhury, Bapan Ahmed Choudhury, Sahalam Laskar and Wanbiang Suting, under sections 120B, 370(3) and 370(5) of Indian Penal Court (IPC). All the six accused belong to different regions of India.

The case pertains to the human trafficking of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas into India for the purpose of exploitation and settling them permanently on basis of fake documents. Moreover, the charge sheet revealed that the accused people had arranged for transportation, accommodation and procurement of fake documents for infiltrators.