Republic IMPACT: Air India 'urination' Accused Shankar Mishra Sacked From Wells Fargo

In a big Republic impact, Shankar Mishra, who had allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger on an Air India flight, has been terminated from Wells Fargo. He was serving as the Vice-President of the firm.

"Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them," the company said in a statement.

An FIR has been registered against the accused based on the complaint of the woman to Air India. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused, allegedly in an inebriated condition, urinated on the woman in the business class of the Tata-owned airline's New York-Delhi flight.

After lunch was served and the lights were dimmed onboard an Air India flight on November 26, Shankar seated in Business Class seat 8A walked to the elderly woman's seat, unzipped his pants and urinated on her, FIR stated.

Meanwhile, a four-member Delhi Police team is in Mumbai to search for the accused. However, his home in Kurla (East) area was found locked. Police have also urged the Bureau of Immigration to issue a lookout circular against the accused.

"We have written to the authorities in the immigration department to issue a lookout circular against the accused to prevent him from leaving the country," a senior Delhi Police official said.

On Wednesday, Air India imposed a 30-day travel ban on the accused and initiated an internal investigation to find if there were lapses in managing the situation by the crew.