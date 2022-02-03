Republic Impact: Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Unfurls Tricolour At Jinnah Tower

With Republic Media Network's only coverage and massive impact, Indian National Flag was unfurled at Guntur's Jinnah Tower on Thursday. Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita unfurled the Tricolour as the National anthem played in the background and decoration of the tower with Tricolour. On January 26, Republic had reported & debated how a group of activists were stopped from unfurling the national flag on Jinnah Tower, which had sparked massive public outrage.

A group of people were also seen saluting the National Flag after it was unfurled by the Home Minister. Additionally, on-ground visuals showed prayers were said by a priest, a Pandit and a Maulvi while citizens calmly listened holding National Flags on their hands. In what can be called as a massive victory for the citizens, Republic Media Network's continues and only on-ground reporting helped in witnessing the positive change at Jinnah Tower.

#RepublicImpact | Andhra Pradesh Home Minister unfurl Indian National Flag at Guntur's Jinnah Tower https://t.co/m5faSwyecQ pic.twitter.com/G3nplGKYk3 — Republic (@republic) February 3, 2022

National Flat at Jinnah Tower: Timeline of the incident

The Andhra Pradesh Police on January 26 had arrested a group of activists who tried to hoist the Indian National Flag on Jinnah Tower in the Guntur district. Sources at that time had informed that when Hindu Vahini activists tried to hoist the National flag on Jinnah Tower on the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day, police officials who were deployed at the spot opposed the move and took them into custody.

Visuals of the incident were shared by BJP leaders on social media who lashed out at the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government.

After almost a week of reporting by Republic TV, the Jinnah tower in Guntur District of Andhra Pradesh has been decorated with the Tricolour on February 2. Speaking exclusively to the channel, YSRCP leader and Guntur MLA Mohammad Mustafa said that Hindus and Muslims wish to live together in harmony. In addition, he also revealed that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered to paint the Tricolor on the Jinnah Tower.

On February 1, GMC Mayor along with the MLA of Guntur East Mohammed Musthafa had also visited the tower and inspected the security arrangements. Musthafa, YSRCP MLA, said that on the request of various groups, officials had decided to decorate the tower with the Tricolours and will also construct a pole to hoist the national flag near the tower.